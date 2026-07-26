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Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top - White/White/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike Academy

Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top

29% off
White/White/Black
Black/Black/White
Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/White
Blue Void/Black/White/Pinksicle
Game Royal/Game Royal/White
Smoke Grey/White/Hot Punch/Hot Punch
Anthracite/Black/Illusion Green/Illusion Green
Black/White/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Take your skills to the next level in this long-sleeve top. We infused its soft knit fabric with our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help you stay dry and comfortable as you fine-tune your skills.


  • Colour Shown: White/White/Black
  • Style: HJ3721-100

Nike Academy

29% off

Take your skills to the next level in this long-sleeve top. We infused its soft knit fabric with our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help you stay dry and comfortable as you fine-tune your skills.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Thumbholes let you extend your coverage and help hold the sleeves in place while you move.
  • The mesh side panels help add breathability.
  • The quarter-zip design provides extra coverage when zipped up and airflow when left open.

Product details

  • Body/mesh: 100% polyester
  • Embroidered Swoosh logo
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/White/Black
  • Style: HJ3721-100

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 4′10″ (147cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Nice football play training cloth

    David

    It is perfect fit and good quality

  • Nike junior dry fit top

    Mary

    Comfortable and fits comfortably.

  • Nike football top

    Monikaa51f3764f74143cdb3efc1d10d63b6a7

    Very good item, very comfortable and fit perfectly on slim 15 year old

Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top

Nike Academy

29% off

Complete the look

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