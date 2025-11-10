Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants

Good product
IvanM879390485
Great product, definitely recommend it, go and treat yourself
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Built for football training, these lightweight woven pants wick away sweat to help you stay focused on the pitch. A standard fit, breezy mesh panels and zip pockets team up to create a distraction-free feel.
Nike Academy
Built for football training, these lightweight woven pants wick away sweat to help you stay focused on the pitch. A standard fit, breezy mesh panels and zip pockets team up to create a distraction-free feel.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Good product
IvanM879390485
Great product, definitely recommend it, go and treat yourself
Nike Academy