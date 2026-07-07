Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Trousers

The best
Couch 75
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] So soft and fit great. Really nice pants!!!!!!!!!!!
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. These premium trousers are built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. These premium trousers are built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
The best
Couch 75
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] So soft and fit great. Really nice pants!!!!!!!!!!!
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Short guy approved
JPDAZ
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I usually wear a M in most Nike bottoms but I got these in a S based off the Nike website. Glad I did they fit perfectly in the waist. I have a 30” inseam and these hit right at the ankle. Comfortable for lounging around but clean enough looking to wear with a polo and run errands or hit the driving range.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Best daily pants
JimWANG
This 24.7 collections pants are my favorite pants to wear for daily. I usually wear M but this runs a size big so I got the Size small and it fits perfect. Ultimate comfort material but I’m little afraid the durability after months of wear and wash .
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
A new collection featuring polished looks and a luxurious feel.
—Aurélien Tchouaméni, 24.7 footballer
Refined for everyday comfort, this double-knit fabric takes softness to all-new heights.
For athletes, performance is a lifestyle. Add this performance fabric with luxurious softness into your rotation, for next-level comfort