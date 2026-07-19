Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Cardigan

High quality. Size down.
CAMERONC236531592
Fits very nicely. High quality piece. Runs large. I’m 6 ft 5, 220 lb and the Large fits perfectly. Normally I’d be an XL.
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This premium double-knit cardigan is built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This premium double-knit cardigan is built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
High quality. Size down.
CAMERONC236531592
Fits very nicely. High quality piece. Runs large. I’m 6 ft 5, 220 lb and the Large fits perfectly. Normally I’d be an XL.
Great look and fit!
Harry977858400
Great look, awesome feel. Got a lot of compliments wanting to know where to buy one.
Nike black cardigan
Christopher
Nice quality and very comfortable. I usually wear medium in nike clothing, but I read in the description that the person modeling it was 6-2 and was wearing a medium. I’m 5-10 and 170lbs. I ordered the small and it fit perfectly.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
A new collection featuring polished looks and a luxurious feel.
—Aurélien Tchouaméni, 24.7 footballer
Refined for everyday comfort, this double-knit fabric takes softness to all-new heights.
For athletes, performance is a lifestyle. Add this performance fabric with luxurious softness into your rotation, for next-level comfort