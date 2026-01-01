Back to SearchNike Factory Store CastlefordClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00Junction 32Tomahawk TrailGlasshoughtonCASTLEFORD, Wakefield, WF10 4PS, GB+44 1977 517605Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Fri: 10:00 - 19:00Sat: 10:00 - 18:00Sun: 11:00 - 17:00ServicesNike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Nike.com and Nike App ReturnsThis store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.Click & CollectPurchases made on Nike.com can be collected from this store.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Factory Store Crown Point4 Crown Point Shopping CentreJunction RoadLEEDS, Leeds, LS10 1ET, GBClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00Nike Store Leeds City CentreTrinity, 207 Albion StreetLEEDS, Leeds, LS1 5AR, GBClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 09:00Nike Factory Store YorkDesigner Outlet YorkSt. Nicolas AvenueYORK, York, YO19 4TA, GBClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 09:30