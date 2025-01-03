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The benefits and drawbacks of running every day
Activity
Is running every day a boost or a bust for your health? Here's a look at what the research and experts say.
Plenty of research over the past few decades has highlighted the advantages of running on a consistent schedule. For example, it can improve cardiovascular health, brain function and even mood regulation—but is it possible to get too much of a good thing? Is it bad to run every day?
Like any question related to exercise, the answer is: it depends. Your overall cardiorespiratory fitness level, running duration and intensity, and recovery strategies all play a part in whether running every day is helpful or not. For many people, daily runs can translate to overtraining, which means higher risk of overuse injuries and fatigue. But for experienced runners with a proper programme and an established routine, running every day can provide a sense of consistency and progress.
How do you know which group you fall into? Here's a guide to the benefits and drawbacks of running every day, so you can decide whether to lace up on the daily or add a few rest days into your routine.
Benefits of running every day
Sometimes called a "run streak", running every day usually entails going out on consecutive days, for a predetermined distance, without fail. Even a short stretch of daily running can confer benefits.
Better heart health and overall longevity
When asking the question "Can I run every day?", most people might be thinking of a run that encompasses at least a mile or two, and probably longer. However, even a short run can be beneficial for your heart and lungs.
For example, a 2014 study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that just five to 10 minutes of running every day at a slow pace (less than six miles per hour) is associated with reduced risk of death from all causes and cardiovascular disease.
"The biggest benefit to running every day is getting aerobic activity that helps to improve the cardiovascular system", says Carol Mack, DPT, CSCS, strength coach and doctor of physiotherapy at CLE Sports PT and Performance. That's because running has been linked to increased levels of good cholesterol, lower levels of bad cholesterol, better glucose regulation and improved blood pressure, which are all crucial for heart health.
Establishes consistency
"Getting into the habit of exercise is tough for many people", says Mack. Particularly for newer runners, putting together a schedule that creates consistency can be difficult. That's why running every day might be a shortcut to developing better and more durable consistency.
Even better? Running at the same time every day. Research in Exercise and Sports Sciences Review (2021), looking at what type of exercise was beneficial for individuals who wanted better weight management, found that establishing a consistent exercise time every day improved workout adherence overall, with morning exercise being particularly helpful.
Relieves stress
The mental-health effects of exercise are well established, and a daily run may boost your mood. According to the American Psychiatric Association, running releases "feel-good" chemicals, like endorphins and serotonin, and can even increase the growth of new brain cells in the hippocampus—the area of the brain associated with memory and learning.
A 2023 study in the Journal of Affective Disorders compared the effectiveness of running to antidepressant medications and found similar levels of effectiveness between the two approaches for reducing depression. However, running offered additional benefits when it came to improving overall physical health, reducing stress and extending remission rates for those with depression, according to the researchers.
"This doesn't mean you should ditch your antidepressants if you're already on them", emphasises Lindsey Law, MD, psychiatrist at Colorado-based Prairie Health. "But it does show the power of adding physical activity—like running—into your overall mental-health approach", she says.
Drawbacks of running every day
Although establishing a daily running schedule does have its advantages, there are some notable downsides as well, especially if you're new to running.
Risk of overuse injuries
"The biggest drawback to running every day is not allowing the body to recover properly", Mack says. That can prompt problems related to repetitive stress on muscles, bones and tendons, known as overuse injuries. Those range from shin splints and plantar fasciitis to bursitis, stress fractures, Achilles tendonitis, patellofemoral pain syndrome (also called runner's knee) and muscle strains.
"It's important to take at least one day off per week from any type of intense exercise, and running is no exception", she adds. "The gains from a workout are actually made during recovery, because this is where the body rebuilds itself after a workout. If proper recovery time isn't taken, the risk of overuse injury increases significantly".
Overtraining doesn't only affect physical capability, it can be challenging for your brain as well. A 2023 research review in Sports Medicine on the effects of overtraining on cognitive function in endurance athletes found participants had a slowed reaction time, decreased attention, and even trouble with decision-making and problem-solving.
Less motivation to cross-train
"With daily running as your main form of exercise, you may be less motivated to add in other types of fitness, particularly strength training", according to Mack. That's one more way to increase your injury risk.
"When you're a regular runner, you need cross-training, as well as strength training, to give different loads to your bones, because that helps mitigate the risk of stress fractures", she says. Running every day could tank your motivation to add that type of training.
Reduced immune system function
"All forms of exercise create a type of temporary stress on the body, which includes a surge in inflammation", according to Joshua Scott, MD, primary care sports medicine doctor at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.
While this dissipates quickly after the activity, having that stress remain elevated due to lack of a recovery day can create issues over time. "One of those is impaired immune system function", he says.
Research from the National Institutes of Health notes that this happens because overtraining can disrupt the body's hormonal balance, causing chronic increases in cortisol—known as your "fight or flight" stress hormone—with suppressed immune activation as a result.
"A good way to figure out if this is happening is simply to notice how often you feel run-down or get infections or illnesses that linger", Scott says. "For instance, you may take longer to get over a cold or you could even notice superficial wounds like scrapes or scratches don't heal as quickly as they once did. These are indications that your immune system may be working harder than necessary".
The bottom line
Creating a running schedule that's tailored to your needs takes time and involves gradual progression in duration and distance to prevent overuse injuries. "For most, if not all, runners who want to start running daily, the best approach would be to begin with running two to three non-consecutive days a week for at least six weeks to get the body prepped for more intensity", suggests Scott.
From there, you can start adding days for six- to eight-week blocks, depending on how your body is feeling after a recovery day or two. That means running every day isn't inherently bad for you, but starting with daily sessions straight away could set you up for injury.
"As with any fitness endeavour, listen to your body and rest when you need it", says Scott. "Signs of overtraining can include irritability, fatigue, getting sick more often and low motivation. As you're building towards running every day, if that's your goal, keep these signs in mind and change your schedule as needed".
Words by Elizabeth Millard