The Quick Ab Workout Trainers Love

The Quick, 15-Minute Ab Workout Personal Trainers Love
Sport & Activity
Do this core strengthening routine a few times a week for a well-rounded workout.
There are many benefits to paying special attention to your abs in workouts.
"Incorporating core exercises can help with posture, stabilising the spine, preventing back pain and improving athletic performance", said Nicole Thompson, an American Council on Exercise-certified personal trainer.
Targeting your abdominal muscles—which include the rectus abdominis, internal and external obliques, transverse abdominis, erector spinae, multifidus and quadratus lumborum—can also help prevent injury, especially spine-related injuries.
"Strength in the abdominals helps support healthy lower-back function and keeps the lumbar spine from curving too far inwards", said Jennifer Novak, MS, CSCS.
A slight arch in the lower back is normal. But when the lower back curves too far inwards (also known as swayback) it adds stress to the spine, which increases your risk of injuries like disc bulges and stress fractures, Novak said.
You don't have to invest hours of your week into your ab workouts to see strength gains, either. Here's a quick and effective ab workout that Thompson created to build well-rounded core strength.
The Quick Ab Workout to Try
Thompson designed this quick ab workout to hit every major muscle in your midsection. Do each exercise for the suggested number of sets before moving on to the next one. This routine will take between five and 15 minutes to complete, depending on how many sets you do.
Perform this ab routine (or a similar one) before every strength workout—or at least two to three times per week, Thompson recommended. If you can't squeeze it in pre-workout, try doing it during a sliver of downtime.
As with any exercise routine, it's important to get cleared by your doctor—this is especially the case if you have a chronic condition, musculoskeletal pain or any other health concern that may prevent you from performing these movements safely.
Note: Try and do one set of each exercise below for a full round and consider building up to three rounds. Alternatively, pick and choose some of your favourite moves below and create your own quick ab workout.
1.Supine Hollowing
- Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor and heels approximately 30 to 45cm from your tailbone.
- Extend your arms out to your sides at shoulder level, palms facing upwards or downwards.
- Prepare for the movement by breathing deeply for 30 seconds, allowing gravity to gently pull your lower back and shoulders towards the floor.
- Pull your shoulders back and down without allowing your lower back to arch or your hips to lift off the floor. This is the starting position.
- Breathe normally. At the end of each exhale, perform a kegel contraction. This is the contraction you would perform to resist the urge to urinate.
- As you perform a kegel contraction, draw your belly button towards your spine without moving your hips or ribcage.
- You may want to practise the two steps above separately before combining them.
Complete 1 to 3 sets of 12 reps.
2.Crunch
- Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor and heels approximately 30 to 45cm from your tailbone.
- Place your hands behind your head, keeping your elbows wide and chest open. This is the starting position.
- Exhale and contract your abdominal muscles, moving your chin towards your chest while slowly curling your torso towards your thighs.
- Hold briefly. Then, gently inhale and slowly lower your torso back towards the mat. Repeat.
- Keep your feet, tailbone and lower back in contact with the floor at all times.
Complete 1 to 3 sets of 12 reps.
3.Plank
- Set up in a push-up position on the floor. Your arms should be straight and palms flat on the floor in line with your shoulders.
- Check that your body forms a straight line from head to heels.
- Contract every muscle in your body to maintain tension while you hold the position.
- If a straight-arm plank is too tough on your wrists, perform the movement with your forearms on the floor.
Complete 1 to 3 sets of 30-second holds.
4.Side Plank
- Begin lying on one side with your legs extended and your upper body propped up on your forearm. Your elbow should be directly under your shoulder.
- Tighten your abdominal muscles and lift your hips into a side plank.
- Don't allow your hips to roll forwards, backwards or drop towards the floor.
- If this is too challenging, bend your knees to draw your legs behind your body. Your knees and lower legs will stay on the floor when you lift your hips.
Complete 1 to 3 sets of 30-second holds per side.
5.Reverse Ab Crunch
- Lie on your back with knees bent at 90 degrees, calves parallel to the floor and feet relaxed while suspended in the air.
- Place your fingertips against the back of your head, keeping your elbows wide and chest open.
- Use your hips to lift your bum off the floor and bring your knees towards your chest.
- Lower your hips with control to return to starting position.
Complete 1 to 3 sets of 12 reps.
6.Back Extension
- Lie on your stomach with your legs extended, ankles slightly plantarflexed (toes pointed away from your shin), and your arms extended overhead with palms facing each other.
- Allow your head to relax.
- Exhale and contract your core muscles to lift your arms and legs about 5cm off the floor. Avoid straining your neck to look up.
- Hold briefly, and then inhale and lower your legs and arms back towards the starting position.
Complete 1 to 3 sets of 12 reps.
7.Bicycle Crunch
- Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.
- Place your fingertips against the back of your head.
- Stiffen your abdominal muscles to press your lower back into the floor and pull your shoulders back and down.
- Lift your knees so your shins are parallel to the floor. This is the starting position.
- To perform the movement, exhale and then draw your right knee towards your chest, allowing your knee to bend even deeper.
- As you drive your right knee towards your chest, extend your left leg at about a 45-degree angle.
- While moving your legs, contract your abdominals to curl your trunk and twist your upper body to the right, bringing your left elbow towards your right knee.
- Slowly return to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side.
Complete 1 to 3 sets of 12 reps (per side).
8.Bird Dog
- Get into a quadruped position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.
- Brace your core and abdominal muscles to assume a neutral spine position (no sagging or arching).
- Then, slowly lift and extend your right arm until it's parallel (or almost parallel) to the floor.
- As you lift your arm, lift and extend your left leg behind you until it's parallel (or almost parallel) to the floor. Only raise your limbs as high as you can without losing your neutral spine position.
- Hold briefly before returning your hand and knee to the floor.
- Repeat with the opposite arm and leg.
- If this variation is too easy, perform the move from a straight-arm plank position.
Complete 1 to 3 sets of 6 reps (per side).
Words by Lauren Bedosky