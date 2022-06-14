Finding a Good Shoe for Skipping

If you're new to skipping, the best type of rope to begin with is a beaded rope. It's easier to control and will hold its shape better. Skipping ropes aren't sized for individuals, so you'll need to adjust your rope to make sure you're working with the right length. To do this, stand on the centre of the rope and hold the handles up to your armpits. This is the ideal height for skipping.



You also want to make sure you have enough space to skip. Unlike stretching or exercising with free weights, when you're skipping, you're flinging your equipment over your head, behind and in front of you. To avoid hitting anyone or anything, give yourself an area of around 1.2–1.8 metres with about 25cm above your head.



It's also important to think about the surface you're skipping on. Soft surfaces such as carpet or grass are not ideal. Your foot can easily slip. Whilst concrete and tarmac are too firm. The impact can put too much stress on your muscles and joints. Instead skip on a wooden floor, a piece of plywood or an impact mat.



When you're ready to skip, there are few different ways to use your skipping rope. You can go traditional, swinging the rope over your head, around your whole body, using both feet to jump at just the right time, but you can also:

Alternate heels and toes

Skip with one leg at a time

Lift those knees up extra high

Bounce from side-to-side with each jump

Criss-cross your arms as you jump

Working in more complex jumps as you get more comfortable with the workout can help keep the exercise fresh and interesting.