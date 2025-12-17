9 Benefits of Hot Yoga for a Healthier Body and Mind

Why it matters: any kind of movement practice can have an effect on mood and mental health, and hot yoga isn't an exception, offering emotional support.

Doing gentle, breathing-based exercise like yoga can not only help physically with lung health, but can also help with stress and anxiety.

Both yoga and meditation can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, per Harvard Health. In part, that may be because yoga strengthens the brain in key ways that benefit memory, attention, awareness, thought and language—basically, causing your brain to work more efficiently in all ways, including emotional processing.

An August 2019 study in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary and Medicine found an eight-week course of hot yoga reduced depression symptoms , including poor quality of life and reduced cognitive function, for middle-aged women.

Even those dealing with major depressive disorder may see some relief. A March 2023 research review in Frontiers in Psychiatry found that, compared to a control group, those who did yoga saw an improvement of depressive symptoms.