All Conditions Racing Department is all-in

That means there's no mountain too tall, no run too far. And while racers on the trail may cross the finish line alone, they didn't get there without a team. With a roster of 22 elite trail racers kicking things off, the new All Conditions Racing Department is a team dedicated to high-speed pursuits that embraces the grit required to outrun everything. This new team is already cocreating the future of trail performance by testing prototypes, giving feedback and breaking things. This is innovation that starts on the mountain, flows through the Nike Sports Research Lab and lands back on the dirt.

"The way ACG is showing up for me and my teammates at races shows their care and investment in trail", says Caleb Olson, All Conditions Racing Department athlete and winner of the 2025 Western States Endurance Run.

You'll also see that every mile logged in ACG products, whether it be through mud, rocks or sand, is innovation in motion. As All Conditions Racing Department Athlete and pro trail runner Bailey Kowalczyk says, what may be a slight annoyance or mild rub in a 10K becomes a big problem over tens of miles, so if your gear isn't working for you, it's working against you. That high level of precision is what's inspired ACG to create gear that performs for its athletes—gear that goes hard.

All Conditions Racing Department athletes can be found in the wild: showing up for the community, testing prototypes and pushing the limits of gear and grit. This includes providing feedback on prototype versions of the Nike ACG Ultrafly, a trail-tuned super shoe developed over 13 rounds of testing, encompassing more than 30,000 miles and some of the world's most prestigious and demanding trail races.

All Conditions Racing Department athletes have also helped shape the development of Nike Radical AirFlow, a breakthrough material, technology designed to combat the rising temperatures and heat indexes athletes can face on race day.

Both prototypes nod to ACG's commitment to designing footwear and apparel in partnership with All Conditions Racing Department athletes, reflecting Nike's industry-leading model of athlete partnership and ACG's commitment to creating products that enable peak performance in the most demanding environments. Look for the retail launch of the ACG Ultrafly and Nike Radical Airflow in 2026.