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Veste de running Nike (5 L) - Noir/Sail/Sail

Matériaux recyclés

Nike

Veste de running (5 L)

129,99 €
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement

Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

Équipe-toi et défoule-toi en dévalant les sentiers avec cette veste de running légère et anti-transpirante. Sa coupe ajustée permet de réduire les rebonds et de garder tes affaires en sécurité sans t'encomber. Elle est dotée de nombreuses options de rangement, notamment de boucles tissées et de cordons élastiques amovibles à l'arrière pour tes bâtons. Une fermeture à sangle sur le devant te permet d'ajuster la coupe.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Sail/Sail
  • Article : IQ6691-077

Nike

129,99 €

Équipe-toi et défoule-toi en dévalant les sentiers avec cette veste de running légère et anti-transpirante. Sa coupe ajustée permet de réduire les rebonds et de garder tes affaires en sécurité sans t'encomber. Elle est dotée de nombreuses options de rangement, notamment de boucles tissées et de cordons élastiques amovibles à l'arrière pour tes bâtons. Une fermeture à sangle sur le devant te permet d'ajuster la coupe.

Avantages

  • La technologie Nike Dri-FIT évacue la transpiration pour une évaporation plus rapide. Idéal pour rester au sec et à l'aise.
  • La poche d'hydratation à l'arrière peut contenir une poche d'eau verticale de 2 L (poche non incluse).

Détails du produit

  • Corps : 53 % nylon / 47 % polyester. Doublure : 84 % nylon / 16 % élasthanne.
  • Crochet pour clé et un sifflet inclus.
  • Motifs réfléchissants
  • Ce produit n'est pas destiné à être utilisé comme Équipement de Protection Individuelle (EPI)
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Sail/Sail
  • Article : IQ6691-077

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Méthode de fabrication

    • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
    • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé génère jusqu'à 30 % d'émissions de carbone en moins comparé au polyester vierge. Chaque année, Nike recycle un milliard de bouteilles plastiques en moyenne, qui sans ça auraient fini dans des décharges ou des cours d'eau.

Avis (1)

4 étoiles

  • running vest honest review

    Mohamed8760370052834b909ca4fbeb08e4865a

    it’s a good running vest because you can fit it snuggly onto your upper body. The running flasks can be attached to it so that they don’t move a lot which is great on long runs so you can stay hydrated. it’s synthetic breathable material which means it low-key has the typical sports dry-fit smell so keep that in mind. it should have more reflecting features and more pockets that one can zip. There’s just one pocket with a zipper for your phone which should be way tighter so it doesn’t stick away that far and keeps it closer in my op.

Veste de running Nike (5 L)

Nike

129,99 €
Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus

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