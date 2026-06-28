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T-shirt Dri-FIT ADV Nike ACG pour homme - Summit White

Nike ACG

T-shirt Dri-FIT pour homme

49,99 €
Summit White
Noir
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement

Conçu pour l'extérieur, ce t-shirt est doté d'une technologie anti-transpirante pour un confort longue durée. Le tissu épais et la coupe ample offrent structure et résistance.


  • Couleur affichée : Summit White
  • Article : IR6985-121

Nike ACG

49,99 €

Conçu pour l'extérieur, ce t-shirt est doté d'une technologie anti-transpirante pour un confort longue durée. Le tissu épais et la coupe ample offrent structure et résistance.

Détails du produit

  • 63 % polyester / 37 % coton
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Summit White
  • Article : IR6985-121

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 178 cm
    • Coupe ample : décontractée et large
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (3)

3 étoiles

  • Not as pictured

    lmathewj

    The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.

  • Not as pictured!!!

    PeterL264829728

    Decent t shirt but the writing is in black not as in the picture! Bit gutted but still a nice t shirt

  • Acg shirts are the best

    Darrelli

    Love the fit of this shirt especially how it sits on the shoulders as it feels fitted without feeling tight

T-shirt Dri-FIT ADV Nike ACG pour homme

Nike ACG

49,99 €
Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus

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