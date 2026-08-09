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Short de trail taille haute 10 cm Nike ACG Dri-FIT pour femme - Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White

Matériaux recyclés

Nike ACG

Short de trail taille haute 10 cm Dri-FIT pour femme

69,99 €
Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
Noir/Summit White
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement

Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 50 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

Il paraît que tu as besoin de poches pour tes trails. Huit suffiront-elles ? Avec leurs tailles, formes et capacités de fermeture à glissière différentes, ces poches te libèrent pour que tu puisses te concentrer sur le terrain. Le tissu anti-transpirant t'aide à te sentir à l'aise pour enchaîner les kilomètres.


  • Couleur affichée : Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Article : IO9643-004

Nike ACG

69,99 €

Il paraît que tu as besoin de poches pour tes trails. Huit suffiront-elles ? Avec leurs tailles, formes et capacités de fermeture à glissière différentes, ces poches te libèrent pour que tu puisses te concentrer sur le terrain. Le tissu anti-transpirant t'aide à te sentir à l'aise pour enchaîner les kilomètres.

Reste au sec

Le tissu extensible et doux intégrant la technologie Nike Dri-FIT évacue la transpiration pour une évaporation plus rapide. Tu restes au sec et à l'aise.

Toujours prêt·e

Ce modèle comporte deux poches latérales en mesh et une poche arrière à zip, assez spacieuse pour accueillir la plupart des téléphones. En plus, il intègre cinq poches en mesh à la taille pour tes essentiels de trail (par exemple : gels énergétiques et baume à lèvres). Deux boucles élastiques à l'arrière sont prévues pour accrocher tes bâtons de randonnée ou un haut.

Détails du produit

  • Corps / doublure du gousset : 75 % polyester / 25 % élasthanne. Mesh : 81 % nylon / 19 % élasthanne.
  • Taille avec cordon de serrage
  • Coupe ajustée
  • Logos réfléchissants ACG et Swoosh
  • Cet article n'est pas destiné à être utilisé comme Équipement de Protection Individuelle (EPI)
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Article : IO9643-004

Taille et coupe

    • Coupe ajustée : confortable et ajustée
    • Maintien normal : sensation ajustée pour un maintien parfait
    • Taille mi-haute : arrive juste en dessous de la taille (la partie la plus étroite du torse)
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Méthode de fabrication

    • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
    • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé génère jusqu'à 30 % d'émissions de carbone en moins comparé au polyester vierge. Chaque année, Nike recycle un milliard de bouteilles plastiques en moyenne, qui sans ça auraient fini dans des décharges ou des cours d'eau.

Avis (9)

2.4 étoiles

  • Shorts don’t stay put on my thighs

    KylieJ983766896

    I am pretty disappointed in these shorts. I love all of the pockets but they ride up a ton and I find myself constantly adjusting them. If you have a short torso like me they’ll likely be VERY high rise.

  • Go up a size they are perfect.

    zuleikaf197283092

    My favorite do anything short. I dont like leggings. I live in a town in CA where everyone is in them. I get too hot in them. I also do want to carry a purse. I can put anything I need in these shorts. In the morning its cold and I leave the house with my running jacket and just strap it in behind me when I'm done with it. I bought one in each color. The trick is to go up a size. They are tight on the thigh by design. Even when I size up they hold fast to the upper thigh which is great for my lifting class. I'm not pulling the inner thigh down like the nike pro shorts. The waist is loose but again I like that. I can just tie it with the lace.

  • Do not buy. Worst Nike shorts I’ve ever had

    JuliM157884255

    Absolutely embarrassing! The brown ones look like I peed my pants within the first kilometer! I was mortified my whole run because I run a pretty busy trail after work. When I started running up hill, the backs of the shorts rode up, then when you hit level ground, the front rolls up. The mesh side pockets are both stretched out only from my collapsible Norman bottle and my phone from the other. (The pockets were the main reason I got them.) My key fob on a keychain was clanking the whole run and I felt like my gel was going to fall out of the other one. The very top fits to size, but is loose through the abdomen and hips in a weird way. These are so bad, absolutely do not buy the brown ones if you intend to sweat at all in them. I’ve never been so excited and completely let down by a Nike purchase like this, much less ACG.

Short de trail taille haute 10 cm Nike ACG Dri-FIT pour femme

Nike ACG

69,99 €
Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus

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