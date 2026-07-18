Short cargo en Fleece Nike Club pour homme

Snap buttons come off!
teodori101942683
Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.
Ce short standard mise sur un style épuré et décontracté. Lisse à l'extérieur et ultra-doux à l'intérieur, son Fleece brossé est très confortable.
Nike Club
Ce short standard mise sur un style épuré et décontracté. Lisse à l'extérieur et ultra-doux à l'intérieur, son Fleece brossé est très confortable.
Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.
Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.
4.4 étoiles
Snap buttons come off!
teodori101942683
Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.
Great pair of cargo shorts
Nike 270
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very comfortable and come down just past the knee. I would highly recommend these shorts
Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
#productsprovidedbynike
Vacation gear
Th117
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great comfortable vacation gear that allows you to relax and be comfortable while you travel
Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike Club