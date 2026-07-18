Pantalon Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft pour homme

Sanslöst bekväma
Mathias669082722
Sköna bekväma byxor. Tunt tyg med sval känsla. Som det står i beskrivningen så är storlekarna i överkant, jag brukar ha XXL men XL satt perfekt på mig här.
Incroyablement doux et lisse, notre tissu ImpossiblySoft accompagne tous tes mouvements. Ce pantalon premium à double maille aux lignes épurées intègre la technologie Dri-FIT anti-transpirante pour un confort incroyable en toutes circonstances.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Incroyablement doux et lisse, notre tissu ImpossiblySoft accompagne tous tes mouvements. Ce pantalon premium à double maille aux lignes épurées intègre la technologie Dri-FIT anti-transpirante pour un confort incroyable en toutes circonstances.
Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.
Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.
4.6 étoiles
Sanslöst bekväma
Mathias669082722
Sköna bekväma byxor. Tunt tyg med sval känsla. Som det står i beskrivningen så är storlekarna i överkant, jag brukar ha XXL men XL satt perfekt på mig här.
The best
Couch 75
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] So soft and fit great. Really nice pants!!!!!!!!!!!
Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
#productsprovidedbynike
Short guy approved
JPDAZ
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I usually wear a M in most Nike bottoms but I got these in a S based off the Nike website. Glad I did they fit perfectly in the waist. I have a 30” inseam and these hit right at the ankle. Comfortable for lounging around but clean enough looking to wear with a polo and run errands or hit the driving range.
Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Une nouvelle collection qui allie look sophistiqué et confort absolu.
— Aurélien Tchouaméni, footballeur 24.7
Conçu pour garantir une sensation de confort toute la journée, ce tissu à double maille est incroyablement doux.
Pour les athlètes, la performance fait partie du quotidien. Ajoute cette matière haute performance et ultra-douce à ton dressing, pour encore plus de confort