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Maillot de running Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift pour femme - Blanc/Noir

Matériaux recyclés

Nike AeroSwift

Maillot de running Dri-FIT ADV pour femme

84,99 €
Blanc/Noir
Noir/Blanc
Barely Green/Noir
Laser Orange/Noir
Atomic Pink/Old Royal
Aluminum/Atomic Pink
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Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement

Ce produit est entièrement fabriqué à partir de fibres de polyester recyclé.

Conçu pour la course, ce maillot AeroSwift te permet de rester au sec et au frais lorsque la pression s'intensifie. Son tissu léger et anti-transpirant est agrémenté de zones perforées pour assurer la circulation de l'air du début à la fin.


  • Couleur affichée : Blanc/Noir
  • Article : IF1252-100

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

Conçu pour la course, ce maillot AeroSwift te permet de rester au sec et au frais lorsque la pression s'intensifie. Son tissu léger et anti-transpirant est agrémenté de zones perforées pour assurer la circulation de l'air du début à la fin.

Avantages

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV améliore notre technologie anti-transpirante avec une aération avancée et des zones de respirabilité. Tu restes au sec et à l'aise.
  • Les coutures collées au niveau du cou et des emmanchures assurent une confortable sensation de douceur et une liberté de mouvement totale.
  • Les trous d'aération améliorent la respirabilité dans les zones de forte transpiration.
  • Coupe près du corps.

Détails du produit

  • Logos Swoosh
  • 100 % polyester
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Blanc/Noir
  • Article : IF1252-100

Taille et coupe

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Méthode de fabrication

    • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
    • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé génère jusqu'à 30 % d'émissions de carbone en moins comparé au polyester vierge. Chaque année, Nike recycle un milliard de bouteilles plastiques en moyenne, qui sans ça auraient fini dans des décharges ou des cours d'eau.

Avis (21)

5 étoiles

  • Smooth Running Top

    Keri

    I'll get started with the fit. It's lightweight and snug, form fitting without feeling tight and once you start running, you barely notice it. The design is simple but classy. I'm not the biggest fan of the racerback but the cut feels natural and it stays out of the way. The fabric is my favorite part: thin, breathable, and it dries quickly even on hot days. I love how weightless it feels. If I could change anything, I’d say the sizing runs a bit small, so I’d love just a touch more room in the chest area. Other than that, it’s a great dri-fit shirt to wear on your run.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Love these new running tops

    Calliope

    Another great workout tank! This tank was Pete t for running and hiking as well as CrossFit. The design allows it to be breathable and to be able to move around in. It’s perfect for a run or workout in the summer months. It’s lightweight and a soft top. It’s easy to slip on and off. Fits great over a sports bra. The Nike design and logos are not overwhelming. The perforated holes make it breathable all the way around. Be sure to go one size up if you are bustier.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Satisfied

    Nenja

    Love this elevated line of dri- fit clothing! As a distant runner, I never wear anything new on race day to avoid chafing or running uncomfortably for a long period. However, Nikes lightweight dri-fit clothing line, feels as light as a feather. The comfort against my skin and over my sports bra is so soft to touch that it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything. When it comes to design, at first, I was skeptical about the cut in the back, which isn’t the traditional way of cutting it but when I put it to work by wearing it, I felt fine. The small, subtle holes in certain parts of the shirt is a small detail that looks pretty clean. I was also, at first sure about the collar and placement of the Nike symbols, but it grew on me and I love it. This shirt looks great in black and I’m happy to wear it on walks and jogs on a trail, during a race, and for an athleisure look.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Maillot de running Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift pour femme

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €
Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus

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