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Legging trail femme 7/8 taille haute Dri-FIT Nike ACG - Noir/Summit White

Matériaux recyclés

Nike ACG

Legging trail femme 7/8 taille haute Dri-FIT

94,99 €
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement

Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 50 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

Le bruit court que tu as besoin de poches pour tes courses de trail. Huit, ça te va ? Avec leurs tailles, formes et capacités de fermeture à glissière différentes, ces poches te libèrent pour que tu puisses te concentrer sur le terrain. Un cordon de serrage à la taille te permet d'ajuster ta tenue et le tissu respirant t'aide à rester à l'aise pendant que tu enchaînes les kilomètres.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Summit White
  • Article : IO9645-010

Nike ACG

94,99 €

Le bruit court que tu as besoin de poches pour tes courses de trail. Huit, ça te va ? Avec leurs tailles, formes et capacités de fermeture à glissière différentes, ces poches te libèrent pour que tu puisses te concentrer sur le terrain. Un cordon de serrage à la taille te permet d'ajuster ta tenue et le tissu respirant t'aide à rester à l'aise pendant que tu enchaînes les kilomètres.

Reste au sec

Le tissu extensible et doux intégrant la technologie Nike Dri-FIT évacue la transpiration pour une évaporation plus rapide. Tu restes au sec et à l'aise.

Toujours prêt·e

Ce modèle comporte deux poches latérales en mesh et une poche arrière à zip, assez spacieuse pour accueillir la plupart des téléphones. En plus, il intègre cinq poches en mesh à la taille pour tes essentiels de trail (par exemple : gels énergétiques et baume à lèvres).

Détails du produit

  • Doublure corps/gousset : 75 % polyester / 25 % élasthanne. Mesh : 81 % nylon / 19 % élasthanne.
  • Taille avec cordon de serrage
  • Logos réfléchissants ACG et Swoosh
  • Cet article n'est pas destiné à être utilisé comme Équipement de Protection Individuelle (EPI)
  • Coupe ajustée
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Summit White
  • Article : IO9645-010

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille S et mesure 178 cm
    • Coupe ajustée : confortable et ajustée
    • Maintien normal : sensation ajustée pour un maintien parfait
    • Longueur 7/8 : longueur cheville
    • Taille haute : arrive au niveau de la taille ou au-dessus, pour plus de protection
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Méthode de fabrication

    • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
    • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé génère jusqu'à 30 % d'émissions de carbone en moins comparé au polyester vierge. Chaque année, Nike recycle un milliard de bouteilles plastiques en moyenne, qui sans ça auraient fini dans des décharges ou des cours d'eau.

Avis (26)

4.8 étoiles

  • Favorite leggings; great fit!

    MarilyninTexas

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these in a size medium, but the waist was a bit too loose, so I downsized to a size small which fit very comfortably. There’s plenty of stretch, so it fits me without being too snug. There’s plenty color is a mossy yellow/green. I like the color, so bought the matching vest. Liked both so much I also bought the same set in Black! The pockets are ample, and there’s a couple of loops to hold a rain jacket, or overshirt if you need to remove a layer, without having to tie it around your waist. I”m 5’4” and there’s plenty of leg length for you taller women, without it sagging on me—great material. The whole outfit—leggings and vest are fantastic high quality, and you’re getting what you pay for, and then some.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fantastic high quality leggings.

    Marilyn52b1ff4bcdbd4979a5be9451b3889cf5

    These are really high quality leggings. Love the stretch, and length, and the material. Pockets are stretchy, and plenty of them. Waistband is just a little too loose, so I'm going to try size Small, when I usually buy Medium for Nike Universa and Nike Pro leggings. Very high quality material. Love the moss color--looks like a mustard yellow with a touch of green in it. I like my leggings to give me support with compression, and these are perhaps too big for me. So I've ordered the next size down, and hope it's perfect for me.

  • Tolle Tights

    SophieK184449951

    Sehr angenehmer Stoff und viel Platz und perfekt auch für längere Trailläufe bis hin zum Halbmarathon

Legging trail femme 7/8 taille haute Dri-FIT Nike ACG

Nike ACG

94,99 €
Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus

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