15037860987 - 21 juin 2022

I've had several AF1s over the past 15 years and these are definitely the most durable - primarily because of the thick/heavy outsole. Yes, these do feel like SNKRS on the top and boots on the bottom. I would say the outsoles are the worst part of AF1s, I can never keep them firm enough to continue wearing without squeaking. These won't have that issue.