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Chaussure Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft pour ado - Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Noir

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

Chaussure pour ado

99,99 €
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement

Noir sur noir ! Cette AJ1 est en cuir, daim et tissu pour un look monochrome au top. L'amorti confortable est parfait pour explorer et s'amuser.


  • Couleur affichée : Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Noir
  • Article : FQ7757-001

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

99,99 €

Noir sur noir ! Cette AJ1 est en cuir, daim et tissu pour un look monochrome au top. L'amorti confortable est parfait pour explorer et s'amuser.

Avantages

  • L'unité Nike Air au niveau du talon offre un amorti réactif, sans alourdir la chaussure.
  • Semelle extérieure en caoutchouc pour une adhérence sur toutes les surfaces.

Détails du produit

  • Logo Wings au talon
  • Couleur affichée : Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Noir
  • Article : FQ7757-001

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (2)

4 étoiles

  • GabrielleJ825944930

    Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.

  • Loving the black right sneaker

    Daisy521441947

    I’m going to give these 5 stars because they are super cute and comfortable. However be advise how the pairs are different, if you look at them closely you will see, the different shades of grey and black are flipped in each shoe. For my preference I prefer the right shoe rather than the left but everyone is different.

Chaussure Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft pour ado

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

99,99 €
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