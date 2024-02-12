Chaussure Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft pour ado

GabrielleJ825944930
Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.
Noir sur noir ! Cette AJ1 est en cuir, daim et tissu pour un look monochrome au top. L'amorti confortable est parfait pour explorer et s'amuser.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Noir sur noir ! Cette AJ1 est en cuir, daim et tissu pour un look monochrome au top. L'amorti confortable est parfait pour explorer et s'amuser.
Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.
Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.
4 étoiles
GabrielleJ825944930
Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.
Loving the black right sneaker
Daisy521441947
I’m going to give these 5 stars because they are super cute and comfortable. However be advise how the pairs are different, if you look at them closely you will see, the different shades of grey and black are flipped in each shoe. For my preference I prefer the right shoe rather than the left but everyone is different.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft