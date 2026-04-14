Brassière de sport rembourrée à maintien léger Nike Alate Minimalist pour Femme

BUY THIS BRA
KathrynD23816686
This bra is AWESOME. I have it in multiple colors bc it is what I wear daily. It’s the best tee shirt bra I’ve found. It is so supportive without being restrictive. I seriously don’t understand how it doesn’t have underwire or straps that dig in, but it is still super supportive for large chests like mine. It’s soft, it keeps its shape, but it isn’t thick and foamy like other supportive bras can be. I truly forget I am wearing it all day, which is not the case for like every other bra I’ve ever worn?!