VfL Wolfsburg kit 2024/25: celebrate the journey
Since we created our first football strip back in the 1970s, Nike has been a proud supporter and partner of the beautiful game. Today, you can showcase your passion for the Wolves in the latest VfL Wolfsburg kit. Expect pitch-accurate colourways and authentic badging to ensure your new strip looks the part. Plus, we have a selection of sizes, from juniors to adults, so every supporter can join the adventure.
Cheer on your heroes in Wolfsburg football shirts
Whether you're watching from the edge of your sofa, or singing from the stands, our VfL Wolfsburg shirts make match day even more exciting. You'll find the team's latest home and away kits to choose from. And because accuracy matters, we make our new jerseys in the latest colourways and patterns, and finish them with the club's unmistakable badging on the chest.
Play at your peak
From after-work kickabouts to must-win Saturday and Sunday league fixtures, the best part of football is playing it yourself. We make our Wolfsburg FC kits in robust, practical styles so you can put in a great shift for your team. Slim-fit shirts and shorts give an uncluttered silhouette—ensuring you can move, turn and tackle without distractions. Meanwhile, subtle design details—such as split seams and elasticated waistbands—ensure effortless freedom of movement.
Stay fresh and focused with hardworking fabrics
Giving your best out on the pitch means you'll be working up a sweat. To make our Wolfsburg tops and shorts, we use our acclaimed Nike Dri-FIT material, which wicks away moisture from your skin so it can evaporate fast. Meanwhile, breathable weaves ensure good airflow throughout the toughest of matches, so you feel cool and comfortable for longer. When it's time for the post-match laundry, quick-dry materials mean your strip is ready to wear in record time.
VfL Wolfsburg kits in junior sizes
Raising a passionate weekend player or a future academy hopeful? Because youngsters everywhere love to channel their sporting heroes, our collection of Wolfsburg shirts and tops includes options for young players. We use the same pro-quality fabrics that feature in our adult strips, so your rising footie star can perform at their peak and hone their skills in comfort. Pick out a shirt so they can show off their allegiance, or treat them to a full strip for maximum pride.
Nike's Move to Zero: protect our planet's future
Safeguarding the health of our world is a battle we all need to play our part in. We created Nike's Move to Zero programme with a single aim: to take our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. That's why, wherever possible, we use recycled fibres to make our apparel. On average, we divert one billion plastic bottles from landfill to create top-quality sportswear. We haven't achieved our target yet. But we're getting there. To join us, choose Wolfsburg kits with the Sustainable Materials tag.