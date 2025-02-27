París Saint-Germain

París Saint-GermainLiverpool FCFC BarcelonaChelsea FCInter de MilàTottenham HotspurAtlético de Madrid
Sexe 
(0)
Home
Dona
Nen/a 
(0)
Compra per preu 
(0)
En oferta 
(0)
Clubs de futbol mundials 
(1)
Tipus d'uniforme 
(0)
Primera equipació
Segona equipació
Tercera equipació
Color 
(0)
Marca 
(0)
Jordan
Ajust 
(0)
Teixit Fleece 
(0)
Tecnologia 
(0)
Tipus d'aïllament 
(0)
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25 Samarreta de futbol Replica Jordan Dri-FIT - Home
Materials sostenibles
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Samarreta de futbol Replica Jordan Dri-FIT - Home
99,99 €
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25 Samarreta de futbol Replica de màniga llarga Jordan Dri-FIT - Home
Materials sostenibles
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Samarreta de futbol Replica de màniga llarga Jordan Dri-FIT - Home
109,99 €
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2025
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2025 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Jordan Dri-FIT - Home
Materials sostenibles
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2025
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Jordan Dri-FIT - Home
49,99 €
Quarta equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Quarta equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024/25 Samarreta de futbol Authentic de màniga llarga Jordan Dri-FIT ADV - Home
Materials sostenibles
Quarta equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Samarreta de futbol Authentic de màniga llarga Jordan Dri-FIT ADV - Home
154,99 €
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25 Samarreta de futbol Replica de màniga llarga Jordan Dri-FIT - Dona
Materials sostenibles
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Samarreta de futbol Replica de màniga llarga Jordan Dri-FIT - Dona
109,99 €
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25 Samarreta de futbol Replica Jordan Dri-Fit - Nen/a
Materials sostenibles
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Samarreta de futbol Replica Jordan Dri-Fit - Nen/a
79,99 €
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25 Samarreta de futbol Replica de màniga llarga Jordan Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials sostenibles
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Samarreta de futbol Replica de màniga llarga Jordan Dri-FIT - Nen/a
84,99 €
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2025
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2025 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Jordan Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials sostenibles
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2025
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Jordan Dri-FIT - Nen/a
39,99 €
Quarta equipació de porter Stadium París Saint-Germain 2025
Quarta equipació de porter Stadium París Saint-Germain 2025 Samarreta de futbol Replica de màniga llarga Jordan Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials sostenibles
Quarta equipació de porter Stadium París Saint-Germain 2025
Samarreta de futbol Replica de màniga llarga Jordan Dri-FIT - Nen/a
84,99 €
Quarta equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Quarta equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024/25 Samarreta de futbol Authentic de màniga llarga Jordan Dri-FIT ADV - Nen/a
Materials sostenibles
Quarta equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Samarreta de futbol Authentic de màniga llarga Jordan Dri-FIT ADV - Nen/a
134,99 €
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2025
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2025 Equipació de futbol Replica de tres peces Jordan - Nen/a petit/a
Materials sostenibles
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2025
Equipació de futbol Replica de tres peces Jordan - Nen/a petit/a
69,99 €
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2025
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2025 Equipació de futbol Replica de tres peces Jordan - Nadó i infant
Materials sostenibles
Quarta equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2025
Equipació de futbol Replica de tres peces Jordan - Nadó i infant
64,99 €
Primera equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Primera equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024/25 Samarreta de futbol Nike Dri-FIT ADV - Home
Materials sostenibles
Primera equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Samarreta de futbol Nike Dri-FIT ADV - Home
Primera equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024
Primera equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024 Pantalons curts de futbol Nike Dri-FIT ADV - Home
Materials sostenibles
Primera equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024
Pantalons curts de futbol Nike Dri-FIT ADV - Home
Primera equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Primera equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024/25 Samarreta Nike Dri-FIT ADV de futbol - Dona
Materials sostenibles
Primera equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Samarreta Nike Dri-FIT ADV de futbol - Dona
Primera equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Primera equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024/25 Samarreta Nike Dri-FIT ADV de futbol - Home
Materials sostenibles
Primera equipació Match París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Samarreta Nike Dri-FIT ADV de futbol - Home
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25 Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nen/a petit/a
Materials sostenibles
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Equipació de futbol de tres peces Replica Nike - Nen/a petit/a
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Materials sostenibles
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Materials sostenibles
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25 Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials sostenibles
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Samarreta de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Materials sostenibles
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2023/24
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2023/24 Samarreta de futbol de rèplica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Materials sostenibles
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2023/24
Samarreta de futbol de rèplica Nike Dri-FIT - Dona
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25 Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials sostenibles
Primera equipació Stadium París Saint-Germain 2024/25
Pantalons curts de futbol Replica Nike Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Quarta equipació Elite París Saint-Germain
Quarta equipació Elite París Saint-Germain Part superior d'entrenament de futbol Jordan Dri-FIT ADV de teixit Knit - Home
Materials sostenibles
Quarta equipació Elite París Saint-Germain
Part superior d'entrenament de futbol Jordan Dri-FIT ADV de teixit Knit - Home
129,99 €

Discover the 2022/2023 Paris Saint-Germain kit

Browse the new PSG kits, along with the club’s training wear at Nike. Whether you’re cheering the team from the stands at Parc des Princes or with your mates on the sofa, support PSG in shirts or full kits. You'll find a range of gear for men, women and kids in the new PSG kit, so fans of all ages can don their team’s colours.

Choose your favourites in the Paris Saint-Germain kit

With the new PSG strips, you can show your pride—at any time, anywhere. If you're going to the stadium on matchday or want to represent Les Parisiens in your own footie game, pick your favourites from the complete range of PSG shirts, jackets and hoodies. Choose authentic PSG shirts with Dri-FIT technology to keep you as comfortable as the pros. We have bags, balls and more to kit you out for your own matches too.

Stand out in PSG shirts, tops and T-shirts

Nike is proud to bring you the new Paris Saint-Germain kits for this season, as well as a selection of PSG tops, T-shirts and tracksuits. Opt for T-shirts with eye-catching details and the signature PSG crest to support the team. PSG tops made from soft, lightweight materials provide comfort so you can move freely. We also have slim-fit styles with authentic detailing to ensure you look as great as you feel. And when you choose an authentic PSG shirt with breathable fabric, you'll stay as cool as the pros while supporting your team.

Explore sustainable PSG kit

As part of Nike’s Move to Zero initiative, we're recycling plastic bottles into hardworking fabrics that remove rubbish from the environment. Our ultimate goal? A zero-carbon and zero-waste future for our business. Keep your eye out for PSG kits made from sustainable materials and support Paris Saint-Germain in designs that are kinder to our planet.

Stay warm in PSG football kits

Get match-ready in the new Paris Saint-Germain shirts at Nike. PSG kits are designed to withstand the elements, so you can stay warm in the stands during those cold European nights. When it comes to PSG football kits for kids, we've got you covered. Our smaller sizes are made with the same innovative materials as our adult PSG strips, so they can stay warm and comfortable. They can even support PSG in authentic kits and training wear, whether they're in the Kop of Boulogne on matchday or playing a game with their mates.