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Nike Everyday Lightweight Mitjons alts d'entrenament (3 parells) - Multicolor

Nike Everyday Lightweight

Mitjons alts d'entrenament (3 parells)

15,99 €
Multicolor
Negre/Blanc
Blanc/Negre
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Potencia el teu entrenament amb els mitjons Nike Everyday. Els fils suaus amb tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor mantenen la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.


  • Color mostrat: Multicolor
  • Model: SX7676-964

Nike Everyday Lightweight

15,99 €

COMODITAT I CAPIL·LARITZACIÓ DE LA SUOR.

Potencia el teu entrenament amb els mitjons Nike Everyday. Els fils suaus amb tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor mantenen la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.

Avantatges

  • La tecnologia Dri-FIT manté la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.
  • Disseny alt que cobreix el turmell i la part inferior de la cama.
  • Vores elàstiques que mantenen els mitjons a lloc.
  • Banda al pont per oferir més subjecció.

Detalls del producte

  • 60 % cotó, 37 % polièster, 3 % poliuretà
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Multicolor
  • Model: SX7676-964

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (276)

4.2 estrelles

  • Good quality

    KatieM960608855

    Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.

  • Schlechte Qualität

    Jan50706879

    Extrem kurzlebig, nach 4-5 mal Tragen sieht man schon krasse Abnutzung. Kurz darauf sind sie kaputt. Kauf ich nicht mehr. Gehen zurück zu Nike!

  • AGNIESZKA770281665

    Skarpetki są super i moje ulubione ponieważ ich grubość jest idealna do noszenia przez cały rok.

Nike Everyday Lightweight Mitjons alts d'entrenament (3 parells)

Nike Everyday Lightweight

15,99 €

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