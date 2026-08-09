Nike Everyday Lightweight Mitjons alts d'entrenament (3 parells)

Good quality
KatieM960608855
Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.
Potencia el teu entrenament amb els mitjons Nike Everyday. Els fils suaus amb tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor mantenen la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.
Nike Everyday Lightweight
COMODITAT I CAPIL·LARITZACIÓ DE LA SUOR.
Potencia el teu entrenament amb els mitjons Nike Everyday. Els fils suaus amb tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor mantenen la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4.2 estrelles
Good quality
KatieM960608855
Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.
Schlechte Qualität
Jan50706879
Extrem kurzlebig, nach 4-5 mal Tragen sieht man schon krasse Abnutzung. Kurz darauf sind sie kaputt. Kauf ich nicht mehr. Gehen zurück zu Nike!
AGNIESZKA770281665
Skarpetki są super i moje ulubione ponieważ ich grubość jest idealna do noszenia przez cały rok.
Nike Everyday Lightweight