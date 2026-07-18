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Nike Everyday Elevated Mitjons alts (3 parells) - Multicolor

Nike Everyday Elevated

Mitjons alts (3 parells)

19,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated Mitjons alts (3 parells) - Multicolor
Nike Everyday Elevated Mitjons alts (3 parells) - Multicolor
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Comença el dia amb bon peu. Hem millorat els nostres mitjons exclusius de dalt a baix. Sentiràs com si caminessis pels núvols gràcies als fils més suaus que conserven la forma, un amortiment increïble per gaudir de la màxima comoditat i un nou ajust cenyit. Els elements gràfics Nike Court porten l'estil més enllà de la pista.


  • Color mostrat: Multicolor
  • Model: IH8633-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Comença el dia amb bon peu. Hem millorat els nostres mitjons exclusius de dalt a baix. Sentiràs com si caminessis pels núvols gràcies als fils més suaus que conserven la forma, un amortiment increïble per gaudir de la màxima comoditat i un nou ajust cenyit. Els elements gràfics Nike Court porten l'estil més enllà de la pista.

Avantatges

  • L'amortiment al taló i a la part davantera del peu ofereix una sensació suau.
  • La subjecció al pont i un ajust renovat envolten el peu per a una sensació còmoda i estable.
  • La puntera i el taló reforçats estan dissenyats per resistir el desgast diari.
  • Tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat als peus.
  • La malla completa a la part superior del peu afegeix transpirabilitat.
  • La talla cosida a la planta del peu evita confusions a l'hora d'emparellar-les.

Detalls del producte

  • 67 % cotó, 30 % polièster, 3 % elastà
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Multicolor
  • Model: IH8633-901

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (5)

3.4 estrelles

  • Already falling apart after 1 use

    AmaliaV745713077

    Was really excited to get these socks as they look and feel quite slick. However, these are sadly not very durable, which is disappointing given the premium price tag. I wore them once, and after a wash the fabric has already deteriorated considerably and there is almost a hole over the heel. I submitted a request under the warranty and the response I received was that this was consistent with ‘normal’ wear and tear. As if these were disposable socks! Very poor from Nike.

  • shajua909556203

    Amazing material and comfort. Will continue to buys these from Now on.

  • Poorly made

    StephenL932579669

    Writing on sole broke apart after only a few hours wear walking around shops. Don’t hold much hope for the rest of the pairs

Nike Everyday Elevated Mitjons alts (3 parells)

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

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