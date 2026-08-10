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Nike Everyday Elevated Mitjons alts (3 parells) - Multicolor

Nike Everyday Elevated

Mitjons alts (3 parells)

19,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated Mitjons alts (3 parells) - Multicolor
Nike Everyday Elevated Mitjons alts (3 parells) - Multicolor
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Comença el dia amb bon peu. Hem millorat els nostres mitjons exclusius de dalt a baix. Sentiràs com si caminessis pels núvols gràcies als fils més suaus que conserven la forma, un amortiment increïble per gaudir de la màxima comoditat i un nou ajust cenyit.


  • Color mostrat: Multicolor
  • Model: IH8604-902

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Comença el dia amb bon peu. Hem millorat els nostres mitjons exclusius de dalt a baix. Sentiràs com si caminessis pels núvols gràcies als fils més suaus que conserven la forma, un amortiment increïble per gaudir de la màxima comoditat i un nou ajust cenyit.

Avantatges

  • L'amortiment al taló i a la part davantera del peu ofereix una sensació suau.
  • La subjecció al pont i un ajust renovat envolten el peu per a una sensació còmoda i estable.
  • La puntera i el taló reforçats estan dissenyats per resistir el desgast diari.
  • Tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat als peus.
  • La malla completa a la part superior del peu afegeix transpirabilitat.
  • La talla cosida a la planta del peu evita confusions a l'hora d'emparellar-les.

Detalls del producte

  • 67 % cotó, 30 % polièster, 3 % elastà
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Multicolor
  • Model: IH8604-902

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (4)

4.5 estrelles

  • Best everyday socks

    Bryan58a80bf2267e454184138316fc33a566

    Nike socks always comfortable always a win

  • Best Socks

    EricL509285718

    Read the review about the seems but I didn’t have that issue. These are the best Nike socks I’ve had in awhile. I hope they last for the price. They are better than almost all of the Nike socks other than the unicorns. I am very very picky with socks. I’ve bought almost all the pairs from Nike and these hopefully last for a long time they are super comfortable and stay up with out cutting off your circulation in your feet.

  • Seams Are Not It

    Jojo211469690

    The toe seams are all over the place. There seems to be a significant quality decline compared to the previous dri-fit models in terms of the stitching. They seemed fine otherwise but the top of the toes look terrible and bumpy.

Nike Everyday Elevated Mitjons alts (3 parells)

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

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