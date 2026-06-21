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Nike Everyday Elevated Mitjons alts (2 parells) - Multicolor

Nike Everyday Elevated

Mitjons alts (2 parells)

17,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated Mitjons alts (2 parells) - Multicolor
Nike Everyday Elevated Mitjons alts (2 parells) - Multicolor
Nike Everyday Elevated Mitjons alts (2 parells) - Multicolor
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Comença el dia amb bon peu. Hem millorat els nostres mitjons exclusius de dalt a baix. Sentiràs com si caminessis pels núvols gràcies als fils més suaus que conserven la forma, un amortiment increïble per gaudir de la màxima comoditat i un nou ajust cenyit.


  • Color mostrat: Multicolor
  • Model: IH8525-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

17,99 €

Comença el dia amb bon peu. Hem millorat els nostres mitjons exclusius de dalt a baix. Sentiràs com si caminessis pels núvols gràcies als fils més suaus que conserven la forma, un amortiment increïble per gaudir de la màxima comoditat i un nou ajust cenyit.

Avantatges

  • L'amortiment al taló i a la part davantera del peu ofereix una sensació suau.
  • La subjecció al pont i un ajust renovat envolten el peu per a una sensació còmoda i estable.
  • La puntera i el taló reforçats estan dissenyats per resistir el desgast diari.
  • Tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat als peus.
  • La malla completa a la part superior del peu afegeix transpirabilitat.
  • La talla cosida a la planta del peu evita confusions a l'hora d'emparellar-les.

Detalls del producte

  • 59 % cotó, 37 % polièster, 2 % elastà, 1 % nylon
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Multicolor
  • Model: IH8525-901

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (3)

5 estrelles

  • Love it but if they were dri-fit even better

    shyheime888721386

    I love the style of it It match what with i worn yesterday beautiful with a kiss Would have been also dope if they were dri-fit

  • Stylish

    sherazh281184310

    Stylish and comfy, fit perfect and a snug fit

  • Die besten Gym-Socken

    muhammedc345411359

    Top geeignet für das Gym. An den Fersen und am Fußballen sehr gut gepolstert, so dass man auch längere Strecken laufen kann!

Nike Everyday Elevated Mitjons alts (2 parells)

Nike Everyday Elevated

17,99 €

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