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Nike Dri-FIT Strike Mitjons fins al genoll de futbol - Negre/Blanc

Materials reciclats

Nike Dri-FIT Strike

Mitjons fins al genoll de futbol

30 % de descompte
Negre/Blanc
Blanc/Negre
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 65 %.

Mantén la comoditat des del principi del partit fins al xiulet final. Aquests mitjons segueixen el teu ritme mentre practiques les teves habilitats de futbol o quan surts al camp el dia del partit. Incorporen una tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor per mantenir la comoditat i la transpirabilitat.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Blanc
  • Model: DH6622-010

Nike Dri-FIT Strike

30 % de descompte

Mantén la comoditat des del principi del partit fins al xiulet final. Aquests mitjons segueixen el teu ritme mentre practiques les teves habilitats de futbol o quan surts al camp el dia del partit. Incorporen una tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor per mantenir la comoditat i la transpirabilitat.

Avantatges

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT capil·laritza la suor de la pell i n'afavoreix una evaporació ràpida per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.
  • Banda cenyida i ferma al pont del peu.

Detalls del producte

  • 88 % polièster reciclat, 6 % elastà, 6 % cotó
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Blanc
  • Model: DH6622-010

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla L i fa 179 cm d'alçada
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
    • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.

Ressenyes (16)

4.4 estrelles

  • Holes at toes

    EdwarH431951111

    At the beginning the quality is fine, but after a few months (3), of only wearing the socks once a week, holes form at the toes or at the ankle

  • Very nice socks but not durable.

    AprilR67509476

    Very nice socks but not durable. Unfortunately, didn't last long. Quickly developed holes in the toes of both socks.

  • Top

    KathaWi

    Sitzen sehr gut, nur etwas zu lang

Nike Dri-FIT Strike Mitjons fins al genoll de futbol

Nike Dri-FIT Strike

30 % de descompte

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