Nike Dri-FIT Strike Mitjons fins al genoll de futbol

Holes at toes
EdwarH431951111
At the beginning the quality is fine, but after a few months (3), of only wearing the socks once a week, holes form at the toes or at the ankle
Materials reciclats
Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 65 %.
Mantén la comoditat des del principi del partit fins al xiulet final. Aquests mitjons segueixen el teu ritme mentre practiques les teves habilitats de futbol o quan surts al camp el dia del partit. Incorporen una tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor per mantenir la comoditat i la transpirabilitat.
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Mantén la comoditat des del principi del partit fins al xiulet final. Aquests mitjons segueixen el teu ritme mentre practiques les teves habilitats de futbol o quan surts al camp el dia del partit. Incorporen una tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor per mantenir la comoditat i la transpirabilitat.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4.4 estrelles
Holes at toes
EdwarH431951111
At the beginning the quality is fine, but after a few months (3), of only wearing the socks once a week, holes form at the toes or at the ankle
Very nice socks but not durable.
AprilR67509476
Very nice socks but not durable. Unfortunately, didn't last long. Quickly developed holes in the toes of both socks.
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KathaWi
Sitzen sehr gut, nur etwas zu lang
Nike Dri-FIT Strike