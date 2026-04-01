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Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite Sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme de fons - Carmesí brillant/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

Sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme de fons / mig fons

219,99 €
Carmesí brillant/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
Citron Pulse/Volt Ice/Laser Orange/Indigo Burst
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra
  • Color mostrat: Carmesí brillant/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Model: FZ9315-600

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

219,99 €

L'escuma ultralleugera i la placa de carboni t'ajuden a córrer més que mai.

Les nostres sabatilles amb claus per excel·lència per a proves d'atletisme tornen a la línia de sortida per batre encara més rècords mundials. Les Dragonfly 2 Elite, que estan equipades amb una escuma ZoomX ultralleugera i una placa de carboni reactiva, t'ajudaran a assolir un nou rècord de velocitat el dia de la cursa. És el model que porten les estrelles dels 5 i 10 km per arribar a noves cotes.

Part superior Engineered

Les noves fibres i el nou disseny de la part superior augmenten la transpirabilitat i la comoditat. La part superior s'adapta tan bé a la forma del peu que sembla que no portis res, quilòmetre rere quilòmetre. Hem reforçat el taló per proporcionar més estabilitat.

Escuma ZoomX

L'escuma ZoomX completa, l'escuma més lleugera i resistent de Nike, ofereix un gran retorn d'energia en cada trepitjada.

Connexió estable

Els quatre claus permanents redueixen el pes de la placa i creen una plataforma ampla i llisa per mantenir una connexió estable amb la pista.

Placa de carboni

El carboni desbloqueja la reactivitat de la placa i redueix el pes de les sabatilles. El disseny corbat aporta una sensació de propulsió.

Novetats

Una part mitjana del peu i un avantpeu una mica més amples en comparació amb la versió anterior milloren la sensació d'estabilitat a les rectes i, sobretot, als girs.

Detalls del producte

  • Color mostrat: Carmesí brillant/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Model: FZ9315-600

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (18)

4.4 estrelles

  • Hot, fast, expensive, probably worth it for competitions

    Mother of Dragons

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The title says it all. This is a shoe for a competitive mid-distance track runner, not for regular mortals. Last year's pair tore at the shoe lace hole. Being careful this year not to make the same mistake again as these shoes are made out of whispers, mesh, and carbon. They're worn for competition.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Dragonfly 2 Elites Pretty Good

    Orlandoa7f51b6c8db64dff870d5257d71cb13e

    Shoes pretty good main difference from the regular dragonfly’s is the cushion on the feel. It definitely feels a little smoother and lighter. My only critique was that I don’t always need new spikes but I love some of the older colorways but the colors change so quickly that sometimes you just have to get whatever color.

  • Fastest shoes on the market!

    Xctf

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] They do not hold up well at all. They are almost disposable. My son has to get a new pair every 4 races. That being said, they are the fastest shoes on the market. These are racing spikes, so obviously, they aren’t designed for comfort.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite Sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme de fons

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

219,99 €

Les nostres sabatilles amb claus per excel·lència per a curses de fons.

Ideals per a

Atletisme

Tipus de prova

Competicions de llarga distància d'entre 1.500 i 10.000 metres

Pes de les sabatilles

130 g aprox. (número 42)

Especificacions tècniques

Pes de les sabatilles

130 g aprox. (número 42)

Tecnologia

Escuma ZoomX i placa Flyplate de fibra de carboni

Novetats

    • Les primeres Dragonfly amb una placa de fibra de carboni completa augmenten la reactivitat i redueixen el pes. El disseny corbat aporta sensació de propulsió fins i tot en els moments de fatiga del final de la cursa.
    • Les sabatilles tenen un sistema d'amortiment complet i l'escuma més lleugera i resistent de Nike. El material ZoomX de l'entresola i el nou mètode de fabricació perfeccionen l'emmagatzematge i el retorn d'energia.
    • La part mitjana del peu i l'avantpeu una mica més amples en comparació amb les versions anteriors milloren la sensació d'estabilitat a les rectes i, sobretot, als girs.

Característiques de rendiment

  • Part superior Engineered

    Les noves fibres i el nou disseny de la part superior augmenten la transpirabilitat i la comoditat. La part superior s'adapta tan bé a la forma del peu que sembla que no portis res al llarg de tot el trajecte. Hem reforçat el taló per proporcionar més estabilitat.

  • Escuma ZoomX

    L'escuma ZoomX completa, l'escuma més lleugera i resistent de Nike, ofereix un gran retorn d'energia en cada trepitjada.

  • Connexió estable

    Els quatre claus permanents redueixen el pes de la placa i creen una plataforma ampla i plana per mantenir una connexió estable amb la pista.

  • Placa de carboni

    El carboni desbloqueja la reactivitat de la placa i redueix el pes de les sabatilles. El disseny corbat aporta sensació de propulsió.

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