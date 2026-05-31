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Dessuadora amb caputxa i cremallera completa Therma-FIT Nike MAVN - Nena - Crema II/Negre/Crema II

Materials reciclats

Nike MAVN

Dessuadora amb caputxa i cremallera completa Therma-FIT - Nena

64,99 €
Crema II/Negre/Crema II
Negre/Negre/Negre
Tattoo/Negre/Tattoo
Steam/Negre/Steam
Pink Smoke/Negre/Pink Smoke
Aquest producte està exclòs de les promocions i els descomptes del lloc web.
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 75 %.

Escapa't del fred amb una dessuadora amb caputxa extragran tan suau que no te la voldràs treure mai. Confeccionada amb un teixit Knit de primera qualitat, d'alta densitat i molt càlid, la peça és ultrasuau tant per dins com per fora i incorpora la tecnologia Therma-FIT per ajudar-te a mantenir la comoditat. És una peça bàsica d'allò més completa.


  • Color mostrat: Crema II/Negre/Crema II
  • Model: IM1763-236

Nike MAVN

64,99 €

Escapa't del fred amb una dessuadora amb caputxa extragran tan suau que no te la voldràs treure mai. Confeccionada amb un teixit Knit de primera qualitat, d'alta densitat i molt càlid, la peça és ultrasuau tant per dins com per fora i incorpora la tecnologia Therma-FIT per ajudar-te a mantenir la comoditat. És una peça bàsica d'allò més completa.

Avantatges

  • La tecnologia Nike Therma-FIT regula l'escalfor natural del cos per mantenir la calidesa quan fa fred.
  • La cintura elàstica interna i les pinces de costura ajuden a recollir el teixit per crear una forma plisada i voluminosa.

Detalls del producte

  • Cos/folre de la caputxa: 80 % polièster, 10 % elastà, 10 % lyocell. Butxaques: 75 % polièster, 13 % cotó, 12 % raió.
  • Tirador de la cremallera suau al tacte
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Crema II/Negre/Crema II
  • Model: IM1763-236

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla L i fa 163 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust oversized: ample i espaiós
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
    • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.

Ressenyes (25)

4.6 estrelles

  • Very Comfortable

    Ced

    My kid loves this jacket so much they don't' want to take it off. This jacket feels extremely comfortable to the touch. My only gripe is that it's one of those jackets that has a shorter torso and longer arms. So the fit is kinda wonky if you are not used to that. The design of this jacket is excellent and the cream color is awesome. I love how simplistic this jacket is and the MAVN design on the hood is very stylish. I LOVE the fabric on this jacket, this could be my favorite feature of this jacket, it's soft and comfortable inside and out. If I could change anything about this jacket I would make the fit normal sized but other than that, this jacket is an excellent pickup

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Tall Girl Approved

    Lili

    Perfect for my niece! She is 10 yrs old but is very tall for a girl her age. This is the perfect length and is very warm.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fashion forward

    Tina

    The Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie stands out for its perfect mix of comfort and style, making it an easy favorite for everyday wear. Its soft, lightweight material feels cozy without being too heavy, so it works well in different weather and keeps you comfortable throughout the day. At the same time, the hoodie has a trendy, sporty look that pairs easily with jeans, leggings, or athletic outfits, giving it a fashionable edge that feels modern and effortless. The sleek design, recognizable Nike branding, and flattering fit make it both practical and stylish, making it a great choice for girls who want to stay comfortable while still looking confident and put together.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Dessuadora amb caputxa i cremallera completa Therma-FIT Nike MAVN - Nena

Nike MAVN

64,99 €

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