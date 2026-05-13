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Dessuadora amb caputxa i cremallera completa de rendiment Dri-FIT amb protecció UV Nike Primary NanoKnit - Home - Smoke Grey/Jaspiat/Smoke Grey

Materials reciclats

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Dessuadora amb caputxa i cremallera completa de rendiment Dri-FIT amb protecció UV - Home

30 % de descompte
Smoke Grey/Jaspiat/Smoke Grey
Negre/Negre
Light Army/Medium Olive/Jaspiat/Light Army
Baroque Brown/Tar/Jaspiat/Baroque Brown
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
  • El disseny queda gran; et recomanem que demanis una talla menys
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 75 %.

Fes servir aquesta versàtil dessuadora amb caputxa per a l'entrenament i per al dia a dia. El nostre teixit elàstic NanoKnit, anomenat així pels seus finísims fils i la seva estructura de punt tancat, és lleuger i molt suau. L'hem combinat amb la nostra tecnologia de capil·larització de la suor i protecció UV per convertir aquesta peça en un bàsic per rendir al màxim.


  • Color mostrat: Smoke Grey/Jaspiat/Smoke Grey
  • Model: II1308-085

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30 % de descompte

Fes servir aquesta versàtil dessuadora amb caputxa per a l'entrenament i per al dia a dia. El nostre teixit elàstic NanoKnit, anomenat així pels seus finísims fils i la seva estructura de punt tancat, és lleuger i molt suau. L'hem combinat amb la nostra tecnologia de capil·larització de la suor i protecció UV per convertir aquesta peça en un bàsic per rendir al màxim.

Avantatges

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT capil·laritza la suor de la pell i n'afavoreix una evaporació ràpida per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.
  • Els traus brodats sota els braços milloren la ventilació i mantenen la frescor.
  • Les mànigues modificades d'estil raglan afavoreixen una llibertat de moviment completa.
  • Les costures de perfil baix aporten suavitat.

Detalls del producte

  • Butxaques laterals
  • Logotip Swoosh brodat
  • Cos: 90 % polièster, 10 % elastà. Folre de la caputxa: 75 % polièster, 13 % cotó, 12 % raió.
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Aquest producte proporciona protecció contra els raigs UVA i UVB del sol a les zones que cobreix la peça. A la resta de zones cal utilitzar un protector solar de bona qualitat.
  • Color mostrat: Smoke Grey/Jaspiat/Smoke Grey
  • Model: II1308-085

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 185 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust estàndard: senzill i tradicional
    • El disseny queda gran; et recomanem que demanis una talla menys
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
    • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.

Ressenyes (26)

4.3 estrelles

  • Utilitarian Material Leading to the Future

    Black Zippy

    This is an awesome and versatile piece that could be utilized in a variety of ways. The material is soft and stretchy, and the hoodie is insanely comfortable. One of my favorite features of the hoodie is the front pockets-- not only are they great for keeping my hands warm, but also the right pocket has a small inner pocket that works great for keys or a thin phone. (As a left-handed person, I would suggest having the inner pocket on both sides since it's SO useful and doesn't alter the silhouette at all.) The double ended zipper is awesome, allowing the wearer to sit down easily and unzip from the bottom while staying warm up top. The defining feature of this piece is the hood. I love how it connects with the top zipper, keeping my neck and face warm even in wind. To that point, this hoodie provides outstanding wind protection without being overly warm-- perfect for running in San Francisco, where one's temperature varies widely based on running uphill vs downhill and in the fog or the sun. The stretch and fit also allow fluid movement, optimal for an outdoor boxing or lifting session. I have the hoodie in black, and with this clean color, the piece is incredibly versatile-- I can easily shift from hanging around the house to a workout to a night out, staying warm with an excellent layer. Overall, love this hoodie and will wear it for a long time. It'll be great for travel.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Dri Fit

    Nike jacket

    I recently tried this men’s Dri-FIT jacket, and overall I’m really pleased with it. The material is lightweight, breathable, and does a great job keeping you cool and dry throughout the day—perfect for workouts or just running errands. The only downside for me was the sizing. It fit a little bigger than expected, so I’d recommend sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. Aside from that, the comfort and performance definitely stand out. Overall, I would recommend this product for anyone looking for a comfortable, moisture-wicking jacket with great quality.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hoodie

    Torr80

    The Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie has been one of my go to sweatshirts. The hoodies material is really soft and comfortable, conforming to the shape of my body adding an athletic look to my wardrobe. The dri-fit provided a cooling sensation when worn in hot weather and warmth in cold weather making for adaptability. I enjoyed the double zipper. It’s a nice feature that allows me to style the hoodie in multiple ways to go with my outfit or comfort level. The One thing I would change would be the length of the torso. The hoodie would rise up at the waist when I would raise my arms above my head. Overall, this is a phenomenal hoodie to have in your closet. It combines versatility and style into one comfortable essential to add to your wardrobe.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Dessuadora amb caputxa i cremallera completa de rendiment Dri-FIT amb protecció UV Nike Primary NanoKnit - Home

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30 % de descompte

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