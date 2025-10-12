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Nike Charge Canyelleres de futbol - Nen/a - Negre/Negre/Blanc

Nike Charge

Canyelleres de futbol - Nen/a

24,99 €
Negre/Negre/Blanc
Blanc/Negre/Negre
Orange Pulse/Negre/Royal Pulse
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Juga per passar-ho bé i protegeix-te. El disseny incorpora una coberta resistent per oferir una protecció de perfil baix i una part posterior d'escuma per mantenir la comoditat.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Blanc
  • Model: DX4610-010

Nike Charge

24,99 €

Juga per passar-ho bé i protegeix-te. El disseny incorpora una coberta resistent per oferir una protecció de perfil baix i una part posterior d'escuma per mantenir la comoditat.

Detalls del producte

  • 43 % polipropilè, 33 % etilè / acetat de vinil (EVA), 17 % polièster, 7 % goma.
  • Rentar a mà
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Blanc
  • Model: DX4610-010

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (8)

4.6 estrelles

  • Top

    Melanie524093458

    Top! Sitzt, wackelt und hat Luft- Kind ist glücklich

  • Rowe84

    Perfect for younger kids, good protection and comfort?

  • Top, gerne wieder

    Alenacd3fb28f510240de9d46338624afe0e8

    Sehr zufrieden. Tolle Passform und lange Haltbarkeit.

Nike Charge Canyelleres de futbol - Nen/a

Nike Charge

24,99 €

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