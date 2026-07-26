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Brazil Jaqueta de futbol Anthem Nike Dri-FIT - Home - Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold

Brasil

Jaqueta de futbol Anthem Nike Dri-FIT - Home

119,99 €
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Aquest producte està exclòs de les promocions i els descomptes del lloc web.
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Anima el teu país amb aquesta jaqueta ampla Anthem del Brasil. Està confeccionada amb una malla de doble capa de densitat mitjana que millora la ventilació per mantenir la frescor quan fa calor.


  • Color mostrat: Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
  • Model: IH1757-369

Brasil

119,99 €

Anima el teu país amb aquesta jaqueta ampla Anthem del Brasil. Està confeccionada amb una malla de doble capa de densitat mitjana que millora la ventilació per mantenir la frescor quan fa calor.

Avantatges

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT capil·laritza la suor de la pell i n'afavoreix una evaporació ràpida per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.
  • El disseny translúcid et permet mostrar la samarreta que portes a sota.

Detalls del producte

  • Cremallera completa
  • Butxaques amb cremallera
  • 100 % polièster
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
  • Model: IH1757-369

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 184 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust oversized: ample i espaiós
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (3)

4.3 estrelles

  • Too Heavy

    RumiC

    Too heavy ! Its supposed to be a summer time jacket and it weighs a ton !

  • Brazil jacket

    Linny

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My husband absolutely loves this jacket! Brazil is his favorite team, so he was excited to get it. The fit is great, and the material is lightweight and breezy, making it perfect for cool mornings, evenings, or layering without feeling bulky. The quality is excellent, and the design looks even better in person.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Goooooooooal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Gregory

    Nike out did themselves with jackets simplistic yet functional on hot/warm with this jacket. Ideal for the weather during World Cup Matches.

Brazil Jaqueta de futbol Anthem Nike Dri-FIT - Home

Brasil

119,99 €

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