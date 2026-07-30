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Nike Brasilia Bossa d'esport d'entrenament (mitjana, 60 l) - Negre/Negre/Blanc

Materials reciclats

Nike Brasilia

Bossa d'esport d'entrenament (mitjana, 60 l)

44,99 €
Negre/Negre/Blanc
Light Bone/Negre/Negre
Indigo Storm/Negre/Reflect Silver
Tough Red/Negre/Reflect Silver
TALLA ÚNICA
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Ves al gimnàs amb tot el teu equipament. El compartiment principal d'aquesta bossa d'esport té molt d'espai per a tot el que necessites per treure el màxim profit de l'entrenament. La butxaca frontal et permet tenir a mà els objectes imprescindibles, com ara el telèfon, la cartera o les claus, mentre que el revestiment de la part inferior protegeix les teves coses de rascades, vessaments i cops.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Blanc
  • Model: IB4392-010

Nike Brasilia

44,99 €

Ves al gimnàs amb tot el teu equipament. El compartiment principal d'aquesta bossa d'esport té molt d'espai per a tot el que necessites per treure el màxim profit de l'entrenament. La butxaca frontal et permet tenir a mà els objectes imprescindibles, com ara el telèfon, la cartera o les claus, mentre que el revestiment de la part inferior protegeix les teves coses de rascades, vessaments i cops.

Avantatges

  • La corretja regulable per a les espatlles i les nanses dobles ofereixen opcions de transport còmodes.
  • Revestiment a la part inferior per protegir les teves coses de cops, rascades i vessaments.
  • El compartiment inferior amb cremallera et permet dur les sabatilles separades de la resta d'equipament.
  • Les butxaques laterals amb cremallera mantenen segurs els objectes petits.

Detalls del producte

  • 63 cm de llargada x 30 cm d'amplada x 30 cm d'alçada
  • 60 l
  • Corretja per a les espatlles extraïble
  • 100 % polièster
  • Netejar només les taques
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Blanc
  • Model: IB4392-010

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (14)

4.7 estrelles

  • Go-To Duffel Bag

    Molly

    The Brasilia duffel is perfect for travel or for your daily activities. My favorite part is the large, separate shoe compartment. I love being able to separate out my dirty shoes or cleats from the rest of my stuff. There is another zippered pocket as well as a mesh pocket that makes it convenient to stash other things. The inside is spacious. You can use this for a weekend away or to go from work to the gym, whatever suits your needs. The black color is sleek and stylish and the fabric is durable. The overall look makes this a step above your typical gym bag.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Durable bag

    Hhos

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Durable and thick for heavy lifting! I use it to transport gym equipment and it holds up!

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great All-Around Duffel

    Matt

    This is a solid, all-around duffel. Stylish enough to travel, but functional enough for every day use, especially with training. The side shoe pocket is absolutely massive, taking up nearly half the bag when fully packed. This can be easily used for more than just shoes, especially during travel, with dirty clothes. It has two small vents at the bottom, allowing for breathability for whatever is stuffed inside. Overall, the duffel is well built, and quite rugged for the price point. I haven't used it enough to determine its lifespan, but I have high hopes. It has been with me for every gym session, with plenty of room for everything I need to bring. From squat shoes, to supplements, clothes, wraps, bands, this bag truly fits it all without feeling overly cumbersome. The only downside is I wish it had slightly more organization. It features one outside slip pocket that is mesh, with one small interior pocket that runs the length. Due to its size it just becomes a black hole if too much is thrown inside. It is quite stylish, without too much overt branding plastered all over like some other training bags.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Brasilia Bossa d'esport d'entrenament (mitjana, 60 l)

Nike Brasilia

44,99 €

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