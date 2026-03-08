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Nike Bossa d'esport d'entrenament (24 l) - Negre/Negre/Blanc

Materials reciclats

Nike

Bossa d'esport d'entrenament (24 l)

39,99 €
Negre/Negre/Blanc
Pink Smoke/Negre/Blanc
Crema II/Negre/Sail
TALLA ÚNICA
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Vas a fer una sessió d'exercici? Amb aquesta espaiosa bossa d'esport agafar les coses i anar al gimnàs és una mica més fàcil. L'ampli compartiment principal té espai per als objectes més grans, com ara sabates, roba i bandes de resistència. A la butxaca interior amb cremallera pots desar-hi objectes petits, com ara les claus, les joies o el telèfon, per tenir-los organitzats i a mà. Deixa-la al costat de la porta per estar sempre a punt per a un entrenament.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Blanc
  • Model: IH7961-010

Nike

39,99 €

Vas a fer una sessió d'exercici? Amb aquesta espaiosa bossa d'esport agafar les coses i anar al gimnàs és una mica més fàcil. L'ampli compartiment principal té espai per als objectes més grans, com ara sabates, roba i bandes de resistència. A la butxaca interior amb cremallera pots desar-hi objectes petits, com ara les claus, les joies o el telèfon, per tenir-los organitzats i a mà. Deixa-la al costat de la porta per estar sempre a punt per a un entrenament.

Avantatges

  • El compartiment principal amb cremallera doble proporciona espai per als objectes més grans.
  • La corretja regulable per a les espatlles i les nanses dobles ofereixen opcions de transport còmodes.
  • A la butxaca interior s'hi poden desar objectes petits.

Detalls del producte

  • 24 l
  • 51 cm d'amplada x 33 cm d'alçada x 23 cm de profunditat
  • 100 % polièster
  • Netejar només les taques
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Blanc
  • Model: IH7961-010

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
    • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.

Ressenyes (7)

4.9 estrelles

  • Perfect Bag for Workouts

    Good stylish kids shoe

    This duffel bag has quickly become my go to bag for post work trips to the gym. At 24L, this bag is the perfect size for a change of clothes and shoes. Plus, the zippered pocket on the outside is a great size to hold my phone and keys. I especially like the sleeve inside the bag that helps separate my clothes from my shoes. The duffel feels like good quality and I have no doubt it will hold up for a couple of years. This bag won’t work if you’re hoping to store multiple outfits, but if you need a quick bag to store your clothes for that quick gym trip after work, you can’t find a better option out there.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great Gym Bag!!

    Natalie

    This is my go-to quick gym bag. I love it due to how roomy and spacious it is. It is just enough to carry everything to the gym, without looking overly packed and stuffed. Truly the perfect sized gym bag. The main interior is even spacious enough to hold my gym shoes, change of clothes, and small water bottle. I like using the zipper pockets in the interior of the bag for my keys, gym card, wallet, and phone. The zipper pocket gives me the ease of knowing my smaller or important items are secured. The adjustable shoulder straps are important in my book. Being petite, I find the need to adjust bag straps to fit my body better as well as supporting the weight of the bag. I highly recommend this duffle for your everyday gym carry. I love it!

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Perfect size bag

    MC

    This is the perfect size gym/sport bag. Love the amount of zippers/compartments inside and outside the bag to keep everything organized when on the go. So far it is holding up well-very functional design.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Bossa d'esport d'entrenament (24 l)

Nike

39,99 €

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