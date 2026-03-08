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Nike Bossa de mà per al gimnàs (28 l) - Negre/Negre/Blanc

Materials reciclats

Nike

Bossa de mà per al gimnàs (28 l)

39,99 €
Negre/Negre/Blanc
Pink Smoke/Negre/Blanc
Crema II/Negre/Sail
TALLA ÚNICA
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Tant se val on et trobis en el teu camí d'entrenament, aquesta bossa de mà s'adapta a tu. Les diverses butxaques profundes a l'interior de la bossa, tant obertes com amb cremallera, ofereixen més seguretat. Les parts frontal i posterior inclouen butxaques per accedir fàcilment als objectes petits. La mida d'aquesta bossa de mà és sorprenent, ja que els laterals tenen panells de tela que s'expandeixen per oferir més espai quan cal.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Blanc
  • Model: IH7964-010

Nike

39,99 €

Tant se val on et trobis en el teu camí d'entrenament, aquesta bossa de mà s'adapta a tu. Les diverses butxaques profundes a l'interior de la bossa, tant obertes com amb cremallera, ofereixen més seguretat. Les parts frontal i posterior inclouen butxaques per accedir fàcilment als objectes petits. La mida d'aquesta bossa de mà és sorprenent, ja que els laterals tenen panells de tela que s'expandeixen per oferir més espai quan cal.

Avantatges

  • Les butxaques a l'exterior presenten botons de pressió en un costat i un tancament amb veta adherent a l'altre.
  • Les nanses permeten portar-la de dues maneres: com una bossa llarga a l'espatlla o curta per a tot ús.

Detalls del producte

  • 51 cm d'alçada x 33 cm d'amplada x 13 cm de profunditat
  • 100 % polièster
  • Netejar només les taques
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Blanc
  • Model: IH7964-010

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
    • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.

Ressenyes (10)

4.7 estrelles

  • Gym Tote

    Savage

    The bag is a excellent for leaving work and transitioning to the gym. It holds up well. I’m able to carry my gym clothes, workout equipment and my work laptop all in one with no worry. This bag has side zippers to expand the sides which makes it great for extra room. Then there’s also a front pocket to carry keys or headphones for easy access.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Roomy Gym tote - ish

    Working PNW millennial

    I really wanted to love this tote - it has multiple pockets on the inside, a zipper both at the top and inside, & a smaller outside pocket for quick stashing keys. Sadly, I used this more to haul my laptop & work supplies around and even then I found the strap length frustrating. I wish it had longer straps - otherwise it just feels like an oversized purse that I can barely fit my gym clothes in & shoes if they're clean. I don't think I'd buy this again.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • GREAT all purpose bag

    RJBurpee

    This gym tote has easily become my favorite all purpose bag. I’ve used it to carry all my stuff into work, to take to the gym, the basketball court, even to the mailbox when I knew I had several packages. The expandable sides makes this an absolute stand out bag. I’ve never had a tote bag that could easily fit a basketball and more items. Once fully packed, it fit my basketball, 40oz water bottle and a hoodie and I still could have put more inside. I love the open pocket on the outside to easily slip my phone and lip balm in and out. The zipper pocket on the inside for safe keeping when I need it as well as the slot pockets inside make for easy organization. The material is super easy to wipe down if you spill or get it dirty from sitting it on the floor. This will become my new personal item carry on for traveling because my purse fits inside along with several other items at the same time. I will be purchasing these as gifts for sure!

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Bossa de mà per al gimnàs (28 l)

Nike

39,99 €

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