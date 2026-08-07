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Book 2 "Tigers" Sabatilles de bàsquet - Midnight Navy/Blanc/Midnight Navy

Book 2 "Tigers"

Sabatilles de bàsquet

159,99 €
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Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

En Devin Booker representa The Mitten amb passió i orgull. Aquesta edició especial de les Book 2 ret homenatge al seu estat natal amb la icònica "D" en tipografia Old English, reconeixible per a qualsevol aficionat al beisbol, que simbolitza la força i la duresa que encarna el 313.


  • Color mostrat: Midnight Navy/Blanc/Midnight Navy
  • Model: IM4667-400

Book 2 "Tigers"

159,99 €

En Devin Booker representa The Mitten amb passió i orgull. Aquesta edició especial de les Book 2 ret homenatge al seu estat natal amb la icònica "D" en tipografia Old English, reconeixible per a qualsevol aficionat al beisbol, que simbolitza la força i la duresa que encarna el 313.

Zoom, Zoom!

Hem mogut la unitat Air Zoom del taló a l'avantpeu per obtenir una reactivitat de perfil baix. El nou patró de tracció amb disseny d'espiga s'inspira en la passió de Book per les Air Force 1, i pren com a referència els punts de gir clàssics del bàsquet per oferir tracció i durabilitat.

Part superior lleugera

La part superior està confeccionada amb un material sintètic lleuger i resistent que s'adapta al peu i manté la frescor durant tot el partit.

Ajust cenyit

El sistema de subjecció a la part mitjana del peu ofereix una sensació segura i suau per a retallades ràpides i girs i pivots sobtats a l'estil de Book.

Detalls del producte

  • Color mostrat: Midnight Navy/Blanc/Midnight Navy
  • Model: IM4667-400

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (4)

5 estrelles

  • MLB collab. Superior!

    Erice15427a59e2d4fcdaa8b251b5aec1d17

    If you love Navy these are so beautiful. The D , mlb collab is awesome. And if I’m lost in Detroit there’s maps of downtown on the inserts ,They are very reflective also, idk how these aren’t going for $300 on stock x lol. I was afraid of going true to size but got 11 and after a few hours it’s the best fit instead of going up half size and possible slippage could occur. 10/10 with these. I’m a fan because you can hoop in these or go out in them. Clean classic look from Book!

  • Best Book 2 made

    Georgek435690584

    Nike made these right the fit the comfortability the look the color is on point and the Old English D 👌 perfect Book 2

  • Love these shoes!

    Shane506981357

    Love these shoes the way they look the attention to detail when it comes to my home city where I grew up! They come with different laces! These are for sure my new Tigers 🐅 game day shoes for the rest of my life! They are very comfortable, made very well.

Book 2 "Tigers" Sabatilles de bàsquet

Book 2 "Tigers"

159,99 €

El control sobre la pista i la rapidesa de l'avantpeu et permeten jugar al teu ritme, com si fossis en Book.

Avantatge

Velocitat i reactivitat

Contacte amb la pista

Perfil baix i estable

Disseny per a

Acceleració i desacceleració

Ajust

Cenyit

Especificacions tècniques

Pes de les sabatilles

450 g aprox. (número 42,5 d'home)

Drop del taló a la puntera

6 mm aprox.

Novetats

    • La unitat Air Zoom passa del taló a l'avantpeu per oferir més reactivitat i velocitat.
    • La part superior lleugera i el disseny de perfil baix milloren el contacte amb la pista.
    • El sistema de subjecció a la part mitjana del peu proporciona seguretat i un ajust cenyit.
    • L'escuma Cushlon 3.0 i la plantilla suau aporten un amortiment còmode i estable.
    • El patró de tracció amb disseny d'espiga en forma de sol t'ajuda a tallar i accelerar.

Característiques de rendiment

  • Control de la velocitat

    Hem mogut la unitat Air Zoom del taló a l'avantpeu per a un impuls fulminant addicional que et permetrà deixar enrere qualsevol rival.

  • Rapidesa amb la pilota

    El sistema entrellaçat a la part mitjana del peu, que hem renovat, es combina amb una part superior modelada per proporcionar una estabilitat addicional en els passos laterals i els girs.

  • Juga amb ritme controlat

    La part superior, més lleugera que la de les Book 1, i la sensació de proximitat a la pista t'ajuden a mantenir l'estabilitat i l'equilibri en els moments d'indecisió i en els llançaments en suspensió amb pas enrere.

Darrere del disseny

Devin Booker

"Per a mi era molt important sentir la pista i estar una mica més a prop del terra."

Devin Booker

Escorta, Phoenix Suns

Completa el look

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