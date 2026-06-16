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Nike Ava X Sabatilles - Nen/a - Chalk/Blanc/Hot Lava/Negre

Nike Ava X

Sabatilles - Nen/a

94,99 €
Chalk/Blanc/Hot Lava/Negre
Negre/Anthracite/Gris fosc/Smoke Grey
Summit White/Blanc/Gris fosc/Negre
Blanc/Pink Foam/Pink Rise/Negre
Dark Smoke Grey/Negre/Smoke Grey/Green Strike
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Portem el calçat cap al futur amb les Nike Ava X. La seva forma estilitzada ens recorda una nau espacial, i la part superior de malla texturada és com una pell transpirable d'alienígena que s'adapta a la forma del peu. L'entresola d'escuma amb subjecció t'ofereix suport durant tot el dia i, alhora, és tan lleugera que potser fins i tot t'oblidis que portes sabatilles.


  • Color mostrat: Chalk/Blanc/Hot Lava/Negre
  • Model: IM5371-100

Nike Ava X

94,99 €

Portem el calçat cap al futur amb les Nike Ava X. La seva forma estilitzada ens recorda una nau espacial, i la part superior de malla texturada és com una pell transpirable d'alienígena que s'adapta a la forma del peu. L'entresola d'escuma amb subjecció t'ofereix suport durant tot el dia i, alhora, és tan lleugera que potser fins i tot t'oblidis que portes sabatilles.

Avantatges

  • La part superior extremadament lleugera d'estil futurista aporta un toc d'era espacial al teu look.
  • La sola exterior renovada ofereix una tracció per a l'aventura encara millor.
  • Les vetes al taló fan que les sabatilles siguin fàcils de posar i de treure en qualsevol moment.

Detalls del producte

  • Cordons clàssics
  • Zona del turmell de perfil baix
  • Color mostrat: Chalk/Blanc/Hot Lava/Negre
  • Model: IM5371-100

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (24)

4.6 estrelles

  • Versatile and lightweight show with great support

    DanP

    These shoes fit true to size and provided so much support and breathability for my son’s feet. The fabric on the top part of the shoe is thin but strong and has multiple holes by the toes for extra airflow. The heel has so much support from the bottom of the shoe, about 1.5 inches of sole. The design is sleek and eye catching and the bottom of the sole has a lot of grip so you don’t slip. The fabric is very durable and high quality. It can take a beating during a workout and still hold together like new. His favorite part of the design is how the two colors of the sneaker are blended together and it goes from black at the heel to white by the toes. There’s nothing he would change, this is a fantastic shoe.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Clean and Swift!

    kristyt

    Absolutely love these shoes! They are a crisp white, and although I was afraid that they would get dirty easily, the dirt comes right off. They fit perfectly, and feel like I am walking on clouds. Easily the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn! They may not make me faster, but I do get a lot of attention wearing them so I won't complain. Super cute and my new favorites.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Ava X

    AMG

    My kiddo loved these. Cushiony inside and got the tween approval of "these are really cool looking mom". They ran a little big on my kiddo, but not enough to size down.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Ava X Sabatilles - Nen/a

Nike Ava X

94,99 €

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