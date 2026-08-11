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Nike Ava Rover Sabatilles - Nen/a - Negre/Negre/Sequoia/Anthracite

Nike Ava Rover

Sabatilles - Nen/a

30 % de descompte
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

La innovació pensada per rendir al màxim, ara dissenyada per a la ciutat. Les Nike Ava Rover eleven el teu dia a dia gràcies a l'entresola ReactX apilada i a la sola exterior ultralleugera que és ideal per al carrer. El disseny s'arrodoneix amb una part superior elegant i transpirable que ofereix un look i una sensació insuperables.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Model: HF6331-001

Nike Ava Rover

30 % de descompte

La innovació pensada per rendir al màxim, ara dissenyada per a la ciutat. Les Nike Ava Rover eleven el teu dia a dia gràcies a l'entresola ReactX apilada i a la sola exterior ultralleugera que és ideal per al carrer. El disseny s'arrodoneix amb una part superior elegant i transpirable que ofereix un look i una sensació insuperables.

Ajust ferm

La protecció antifang al voltant de la part superior lleugera afegeix sensació de fermesa. Les perforacions a la part superior de les sabatilles mantenen la transpirabilitat.

Durabilitat de nova generació

L'entresola extragran està confeccionada amb escuma ReactX tècnica proporciona un amortiment òptim.

Tracció excepcional

La capa fina de goma a la sola exterior afegeix adherència només on cal perquè el disseny sigui flexible i lleuger.

Detalls del producte

  • Cordons clàssics
  • Veta al taló
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Model: HF6331-001

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (33)

4.8 estrelles

  • Good for wider feet

    WhaleStar

    A lot of the more popular styles were too narrow for my son’s feet. I don’t think my son’s feet is particularly wide but he seems to have a hard time with Nike’s fit. He spotted this one in store and liked how it looked. It is spacious at the widest point of the feet and requires no break-in. The sole is thick and well cushioned. Since we have the same feet size, I tried it on as well and can attest it’s definitely roomier and comfortable. I’m just happy he’s happy with his new shoes.

  • good shoes and fit

    caps

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] my kids liked the shoes alot. good style, fit, and price point.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great show

    KingNoMoney23

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My kid loves these shoes. Very cushioned and feel good and comfortable

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Ava Rover Sabatilles - Nen/a

Nike Ava Rover

30 % de descompte

Completa el look

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Mou-te i marca la diferència

Les Nike Ava Rover inclouen escuma ReactX suau i elàstica, inspirada en les sabatilles de running Nike, per ajudar els més petits a anar botant d'un lloc a l'altre.

Tracció lleugera

La sola de goma lleugera proporciona adherència en tot tipus de superfícies per mantenir l'estabilitat als peus de la canalla, sigui caminant per superfícies humides o fent fintes quan corren. És flexible i està dissenyada per moure's i per superar qualsevol aventura.

Ajust ferm

L'ajust cenyit manté l'estabilitat en qualsevol circumstància, des de girs sobtats fins a canvis de direcció.