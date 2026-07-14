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Nike Armilla de running (5 l) - Negre/Sail/Sail

Materials reciclats

Nike

Armilla de running (5 l)

129,99 €
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 75 %.

Equipa't i llança't al trail running amb aquesta armilla de trail lleugera amb capil·larització de la suor. El seu ajust cenyit minimitza el rebot i manté les teves coses a lloc sense afegir-hi volum. A més, disposa d'un munt d'espai d'emmagatzematge, com ara vetes de teixit Woven i cordons elàstics extraïbles a la part posterior per als pals. El tancament amb sivella a la part frontal permet regular-ne l'ajust.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Sail/Sail
  • Model: IQ6691-077

Nike

129,99 €

Equipa't i llança't al trail running amb aquesta armilla de trail lleugera amb capil·larització de la suor. El seu ajust cenyit minimitza el rebot i manté les teves coses a lloc sense afegir-hi volum. A més, disposa d'un munt d'espai d'emmagatzematge, com ara vetes de teixit Woven i cordons elàstics extraïbles a la part posterior per als pals. El tancament amb sivella a la part frontal permet regular-ne l'ajust.

Avantatges

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT capil·laritza la suor de la pell i n'afavoreix una evaporació ràpida per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.
  • La butxaca d'hidratació a la part posterior té capacitat per a un dipòsit de fins a 2 litres en vertical (no inclòs).

Detalls del producte

  • Cos: 53 % nylon, 47 % polièster. Folre: 84 % nylon, 16 % elastà.
  • Inclou un ganxo per a les claus i un xiulet
  • Elements reflectors
  • Aquest producte no s'ha d'utilitzar com a equip de protecció individual
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Sail/Sail
  • Model: IQ6691-077

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla L i fa 191 cm d'alçada
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
    • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.

Ressenyes (1)

4 estrelles

  • running vest honest review

    Mohamed8760370052834b909ca4fbeb08e4865a

    it’s a good running vest because you can fit it snuggly onto your upper body. The running flasks can be attached to it so that they don’t move a lot which is great on long runs so you can stay hydrated. it’s synthetic breathable material which means it low-key has the typical sports dry-fit smell so keep that in mind. it should have more reflecting features and more pockets that one can zip. There’s just one pocket with a zipper for your phone which should be way tighter so it doesn’t stick away that far and keeps it closer in my op.

Nike Armilla de running (5 l)

Nike

129,99 €