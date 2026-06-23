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Nike Air Rift Breathe Sabatilles - Dona - Blanc/Pure Platinum

Nike Air Rift Breathe

Sabatilles - Dona

119,99 €
Blanc/Pure Platinum
Negre/Blanc/Cool Grey
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Llueix un look perfecte per al bon temps amb les Nike Air Rift Breathe. Els detalls al tancament amb veta adherent fan que el model amb puntera dividida, que s'inspira en el disseny original del 1996, sigui fàcil de posar. L'amortiment Nike Air al taló i l'entresola d'escuma ofereixen una suavitat increïble per afegir un toc estiuenc en cada trepitjada.


  • Color mostrat: Blanc/Pure Platinum
  • Model: 848386-100

Nike Air Rift Breathe

119,99 €

360 GRAUS DE FRESCOR ESTIUENCA.

Llueix un look perfecte per al bon temps amb les Nike Air Rift Breathe. Els detalls al tancament amb veta adherent fan que el model amb puntera dividida, que s'inspira en el disseny original del 1996, sigui fàcil de posar. L'amortiment Nike Air al taló i l'entresola d'escuma ofereixen una suavitat increïble per afegir un toc estiuenc en cada trepitjada.

Avantatges

  • Part superior Nike Tech Ultramesh manté la transpirabilitat i la lleugeresa amb un toc de textura i profunditat.
  • Disseny amb puntera dividida per oferir una sensació natural que captura l'estil original de l'any 1996.
  • Tancaments amb veta adherent a la part mitjana del peu i al taló per oferir una comoditat personalitzable.
  • Unitat Air-Sole al taló que es combina amb una entresola d'escuma per a més suavitat.
  • Plantilla amb perforacions que manté la transpirabilitat amb un toc suau i elegant.
  • Detalls de goma a la sola exterior per crear un patró robust que millora la durabilitat i la tracció.

Detalls del producte

  • Logotip Swoosh brodat
  • Tancaments amb veta adherent
  • Color mostrat: Blanc/Pure Platinum
  • Model: 848386-100

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (49)

4.4 estrelles

  • way more comfortable than i thought

    Bucky

    i got these bc i thought they were so cute but they have been so much more comfortable than i could have imagined!

  • Simply the best!

    carla.adem1307

    These are the most comfortable trainers ever! I can not tell you how many pairs I have had since they were released years ago! Highly recommended! And super speedy shipping too!

  • They So Comfortable and can dress up or down🙋‍♀️

    NakeishaL266594286

    I love these Sneakers 💯so much Nike Need to Make More Colors I have been waiting for need Colors over a year and they still just have The same Black and White 😔that I Already Purchase🤷‍♀️

Nike Air Rift Breathe Sabatilles - Dona

Nike Air Rift Breathe

119,99 €

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