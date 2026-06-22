Nike Air Presto By You Sabatilles personalitzables - Dona

Comfy but noticeable glue
georgettah167729084
Prestos are so comfortable and my custom design turned out great. My only complaint about this shoe is being able to see the glue around the toe box (plastic piece that connects to upper).
Aquestes Air Presto milloren un model de running popular amb noves opcions de personalització. Afegeix color a la funda interior i l'estructura icònica i, a continuació, personalitza el disseny amb puntets (o encara més color) a l'amortiment de l'entresola. Per últim, completa-les amb un missatge personal al taló. És el moment de renovar el teu estil.
Nike Air Presto By You
Aquestes Air Presto milloren un model de running popular amb noves opcions de personalització. Afegeix color a la funda interior i l'estructura icònica i, a continuació, personalitza el disseny amb puntets (o encara més color) a l'amortiment de l'entresola. Per últim, completa-les amb un missatge personal al taló. És el moment de renovar el teu estil.
Tria el color de la funda interior i del revestiment de l'estructura emblemàtica. Afegeix un toc de color en contrast a la puntera, als cordons i al logotip Swoosh, o opta per una opció clàssica del mateix to.
Fes que el taló de l'entresola destaqui amb puntets, color o ambdues opcions alhora. Si realment vols destacar, també pots triar un color atrevit per a la sola.
Afegeix un missatge breu al taló amb números, lletres o símbols.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4.6 estrelles
Comfy but noticeable glue
georgettah167729084
Prestos are so comfortable and my custom design turned out great. My only complaint about this shoe is being able to see the glue around the toe box (plastic piece that connects to upper).
Perfect Gift!
SSWebber3
Customized these for my wife for her Mother’s Day gift. She has been so happy with them. Not only did I get to pick her favorite colors during the design process, but she has said that they are the most comfortable shoes in her closet. She wears them whenever she will be standing or walking for long periods of time and have been great for her back! Fit is perfect and they look great!
Nike air presto
eemacc
It very nice lite weight comfortable running, and do my exercise Their awesome!!!!
Nike Air Presto By You
Aquest és un producte personalitzable. Les comandes de productes personalitzats no es poden cancel·lar passats 15 minuts i no es poden retornar, llevat que l'article sigui defectuós.
Descobreix les sabatilles Nike Air Presto per a dona
La part superior de malla elàstica ofereix un ajust còmode com el d'un mitjó i transpirabilitat.
L'estructura de poliuretà termoplàstic icònica a la part mitjana del peu aporta un toc de contrast amb la part superior sintètica elàstica i ofereix subjecció.
L'amortiment Nike Air proporciona una comoditat duradora.