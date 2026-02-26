Nike Air Pantalons jogger de teixit Fleece - Nen/a

Joggers
Geraldo926238728
Y’all need to advertise better. I’m here thinking this was a set and the fact I can’t even find the hoodie that goes with it makes it more dumb. Very disappointing with the order.
El teixit Fleece lleuger ofereix tota la calidesa que necessites sense afegir volum, amb un camal entallat i elegant. Els rivets de contrast als laterals afegeixen un toc esportiu i la cintura elàstica garanteix un ajust personalitzat i ferm.
Nike Air
El teixit Fleece lleuger ofereix tota la calidesa que necessites sense afegir volum, amb un camal entallat i elegant. Els rivets de contrast als laterals afegeixen un toc esportiu i la cintura elàstica garanteix un ajust personalitzat i ferm.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
3.5 estrelles
Joggers
Geraldo926238728
Y’all need to advertise better. I’m here thinking this was a set and the fact I can’t even find the hoodie that goes with it makes it more dumb. Very disappointing with the order.
DwightM306886725
This was such a nice pair of joggers
Nike Air