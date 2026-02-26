 
Imatge 1 de 5
Nike Air Pantalons jogger de teixit Fleece - Nen/a - Negre/Blanc/Blanc

Nike Air

Pantalons jogger de teixit Fleece - Nen/a

30 % de descompte
Negre/Blanc/Blanc
Smoke Grey/Blanc/Blanc
Light Bone/Negre/Negre
Negre/Volt/Volt
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

El teixit Fleece lleuger ofereix tota la calidesa que necessites sense afegir volum, amb un camal entallat i elegant. Els rivets de contrast als laterals afegeixen un toc esportiu i la cintura elàstica garanteix un ajust personalitzat i ferm.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Blanc/Blanc
  • Model: II7351-010

Nike Air

30 % de descompte

El teixit Fleece lleuger ofereix tota la calidesa que necessites sense afegir volum, amb un camal entallat i elegant. Els rivets de contrast als laterals afegeixen un toc esportiu i la cintura elàstica garanteix un ajust personalitzat i ferm.

Avantatges

  • El teixit Fleece lleuger, llis a l'exterior i raspallat a l'interior, proporciona una capa versàtil quan cal una mica més d'escalfor.
  • Les butxaques laterals són ideals per portar-hi els objectes del dia a dia i tenir-los sempre a mà.

Detalls del producte

  • Cos: 80 % cotó, 20 % polièster. Interior de les butxaques: 100 % cotó.
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Blanc/Blanc
  • Model: II7351-010

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S i fa 137 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust estàndard: senzill i tradicional
    • Longitud completa: arriba per sota dels turmells
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (2)

3.5 estrelles

  • Joggers

    Geraldo926238728

    Y’all need to advertise better. I’m here thinking this was a set and the fact I can’t even find the hoodie that goes with it makes it more dumb. Very disappointing with the order.

  • DwightM306886725

    This was such a nice pair of joggers

Nike Air Pantalons jogger de teixit Fleece - Nen/a

Nike Air

30 % de descompte

Completa el look

Item 3 of 15