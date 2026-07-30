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Nike Air Monarch IV Sabatilles de training (extraamples) - Home - Blanc/Negre

Nike Air Monarch IV

Sabatilles de training (extraamples) - Home

79,99 €
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Recollida gratuïta
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Les Nike Air Monarch IV ofereixen un estil clàssic amb pell i un munt d'amortiment Nike Air lleuger per afavorir la llibertat de moviment amb comoditat.


  • Color mostrat: Blanc/Negre
  • Model: 416355-101

Nike Air Monarch IV

79,99 €

SUBJECCIÓ I COMODITAT CLÀSSIQUES.

Les Nike Air Monarch IV ofereixen un estil clàssic amb pell i un munt d'amortiment Nike Air lleuger per afavorir la llibertat de moviment amb comoditat.

Avantatges

  • La pell genuïna i la pell sintètica es combinen per oferir durabilitat i una comoditat clàssica.
  • La unitat Air-Sole al llarg de la part inferior del peu proporciona amortiment, comoditat i subjecció.
  • La sola de goma duradora aporta més tracció.

Detalls del producte

  • Color mostrat: Blanc/Negre
  • Model: 416355-101

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (281)

4.3 estrelles

  • John382135023

    price was right , made call to operator got the order right which AI had problem before getting wide shoe and was delivered in record time Thank you

  • Monarch IV

    Richard280950694

    One of the best shoes that I’ve ever worn I really like them. I’ve had many pairs of these a number one choice

  • Very pleased.

    Kimberly45ce53f517294f37824f0217e92850d2

    Very happy. Costumer service was fantastic.

Nike Air Monarch IV Sabatilles de training (extraamples) - Home

Nike Air Monarch IV

79,99 €

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