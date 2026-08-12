 
Imatge 1 de 9
Puntuació alta
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Sabatilles - Home - Blanc/Platejat metal·litzat/Photon Dust/Negre

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Sabatilles - Home

129,99 €
Blanc/Platejat metal·litzat/Photon Dust/Negre
Smoke Grey/Anthracite/Pink Foam/Blanc
Negre/Gris fosc metal·litzat/Dark Smoke Grey
Blanc/Wolf Grey/Royal Pulse/Concord
Blanc/Light Armory Blue/Platejat metal·litzat/Negre
Blanc/Negre/Wolf Grey/Platejat metal·litzat
Light Orewood Brown/Phantom/Sanddrift/Summit White
Vast Grey/College Grey/Iron Grey/Vast Grey
Photon Dust/Platejat metal·litzat/Light Smoke Grey/Anthracite
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Les noves Air Max Moto 2K són un model clàssic ideal per anar a fer un tomb. Els elements metal·litzats complementen els detalls inspirats en el rendiment i l'amortiment Max Air.


  • Color mostrat: Blanc/Platejat metal·litzat/Photon Dust/Negre
  • Model: IO9279-100

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

129,99 €

Les noves Air Max Moto 2K són un model clàssic ideal per anar a fer un tomb. Els elements metal·litzats complementen els detalls inspirats en el rendiment i l'amortiment Max Air.

Avantatges

  • L'amortiment Max Air és suau i còmode, i ofereix la quantitat de subjecció justa.
  • L'entresola d'escuma proporciona un amortiment ampli.
  • La sola exterior de goma aporta durabilitat i adherència.

Detalls del producte

  • Color mostrat: Blanc/Platejat metal·litzat/Photon Dust/Negre
  • Model: IO9279-100

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (29)

4.3 estrelles

  • 1/2 Size Up

    JackD522105363

    Comfortable in the midsole and heel area length runs short size up 1/2.

  • AnjaF388205822

    Alles top, Passform gut und schaut gut aus

  • Great support for everyday wear and workouts. I’m very happy with my purchase and would definitely buy Nike again. Highly recommended!

    NATALIA82085074

    * Excellent Comfort and Quality * Perfect Fit, Great Style * Comfortable and Stylish Sneakers * Exceeded My Expectations * Excellent Shoes for Everyday Wear * Great Support and Amazing Comfort * Worth Every Penny * Fantastic Quality and Comfort * My New Favorite Sneakers * Highly Recommend These Nike Shoes

Nike Air Max Moto 2K Sabatilles - Home

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

129,99 €

Completa el look

Item 3 of 10