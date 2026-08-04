 
Imatge 1 de 8
Puntuació alta
Nike Air Max 270 Sabatilles - Dona - Negre/Blanc

Nike Air Max 270

Sabatilles - Dona

159,99 €
Nike Air Max 270 Sabatilles - Dona - Negre/Blanc
Dissenya el teu producte Nike By You
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
  • El disseny queda petit; et recomanem que demanis mitja talla més
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Les Air Max 270 aporten estil, comoditat i molta actitud. El disseny s'inspira en les Air Max icòniques i presenta la millor innovació de Nike amb una cambra d'amortiment molt ampla i una gran varietat de combinacions de colors.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Blanc
  • Model: HJ3222-010

Nike Air Max 270

159,99 €

Les Air Max 270 aporten estil, comoditat i molta actitud. El disseny s'inspira en les Air Max icòniques i presenta la millor innovació de Nike amb una cambra d'amortiment molt ampla i una gran varietat de combinacions de colors.

Avantatges

  • La part superior de teixit Woven ofereix un ajust lleuger i transpirabilitat.
  • L'amortiment Max Air és suau i còmode, i ofereix la quantitat de subjecció justa.
  • La funda interior és elàstica per oferir un ajust personalitzat.
  • La sola exterior de goma hi afegeix tracció i durabilitat.

Detalls del producte

  • Detalls de malla
  • Entresola d'escuma
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Blanc
  • Model: HJ3222-010

Talles i ajustos

    • El disseny queda petit; et recomanem que demanis mitja talla més
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (194)

4.7 estrelles

  • Emma34c8f6bcb4184cf4a1ecc61e288cc275

    Love them! They are my favorite shoes to wear!

  • Excellent shoe!

    JoshuaW396462137

    The shoe fits and looks great! Would recommend this shoe!

  • I love my new shoes!

    Hortencia557312241

    I love my new shoes. They are extremely comfortable! I was worried about ordering this pair in particular because it has pink. However, the color combination in these pair of Nikes is very beautiful.

Nike Air Max 270 Sabatilles - Dona

Nike Air Max 270

159,99 €

Completa el look

Item 3 of 6