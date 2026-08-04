Nike Air Max 270 Sabatilles - Dona

Emma34c8f6bcb4184cf4a1ecc61e288cc275
Love them! They are my favorite shoes to wear!
Les Air Max 270 aporten estil, comoditat i molta actitud. El disseny s'inspira en les Air Max icòniques i presenta la millor innovació de Nike amb una cambra d'amortiment molt ampla i una gran varietat de combinacions de colors.
Nike Air Max 270
Les Air Max 270 aporten estil, comoditat i molta actitud. El disseny s'inspira en les Air Max icòniques i presenta la millor innovació de Nike amb una cambra d'amortiment molt ampla i una gran varietat de combinacions de colors.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4.7 estrelles
Emma34c8f6bcb4184cf4a1ecc61e288cc275
Love them! They are my favorite shoes to wear!
Excellent shoe!
JoshuaW396462137
The shoe fits and looks great! Would recommend this shoe!
I love my new shoes!
Hortencia557312241
I love my new shoes. They are extremely comfortable! I was worried about ordering this pair in particular because it has pink. However, the color combination in these pair of Nikes is very beautiful.
Nike Air Max 270