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Air Jordan Mule SE Esclops - Dona - Off Noir/Chalk/Or metal·litzat

Air Jordan Mule SE

Esclops - Dona

159,99 €
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Recollida gratuïta
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Les Air Jordan Mule combinen una part superior de mocassí clàssica, una plataforma d'escuma suau i l'estil Jordan tradicional. El resultat és un model elegant, còmode i prou resistent per al dia a dia. Els laterals de goma aporten un look robust, alhora que els acabats prèmium afegeixen un toc elegant.


  • Color mostrat: Off Noir/Chalk/Or metal·litzat
  • Model: IV5070-001

Air Jordan Mule SE

159,99 €

Les Air Jordan Mule combinen una part superior de mocassí clàssica, una plataforma d'escuma suau i l'estil Jordan tradicional. El resultat és un model elegant, còmode i prou resistent per al dia a dia. Els laterals de goma aporten un look robust, alhora que els acabats prèmium afegeixen un toc elegant.

Avantatges

  • La tecnologia Nike Air absorbeix els impactes per oferir amortiment en cada trepitjada.
  • La plataforma d'escuma es combina amb els laterals de goma per crear un look robust sense afegir pes.
  • El disseny sense cordons et permet sortir de casa ràpidament.

Detalls del producte

  • Part superior de pell
  • Zona del turmell de perfil baix
  • Color mostrat: Off Noir/Chalk/Or metal·litzat
  • Model: IV5070-001

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (3)

4.7 estrelles

  • Great style

    sister35

    Love the style! When are you going to bring the cow print back?

  • Keep making the mules !

    Steph22bball

    This is my third pair and I love them all! The cow print I get the most compliments on. I thought this pair was supposed to have a hint of light pink on the sole but looks pretty white- but they are super sharp!

  • These mules are beautiful

    Claudia669859503

    I love them!!! I will buy all the colors, I am regularly size 7, and the 7 fit me perfectly

Air Jordan Mule SE Esclops - Dona

Air Jordan Mule SE

159,99 €

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