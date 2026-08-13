Air Jordan Mule SE Esclops - Dona

Great style
sister35
Love the style! When are you going to bring the cow print back?
Les Air Jordan Mule combinen una part superior de mocassí clàssica, una plataforma d'escuma suau i l'estil Jordan tradicional. El resultat és un model elegant, còmode i prou resistent per al dia a dia. Els laterals de goma aporten un look robust, alhora que els acabats prèmium afegeixen un toc elegant.
Air Jordan Mule SE
Les Air Jordan Mule combinen una part superior de mocassí clàssica, una plataforma d'escuma suau i l'estil Jordan tradicional. El resultat és un model elegant, còmode i prou resistent per al dia a dia. Els laterals de goma aporten un look robust, alhora que els acabats prèmium afegeixen un toc elegant.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4.7 estrelles
Great style
sister35
Love the style! When are you going to bring the cow print back?
Keep making the mules !
Steph22bball
This is my third pair and I love them all! The cow print I get the most compliments on. I thought this pair was supposed to have a hint of light pink on the sole but looks pretty white- but they are super sharp!
These mules are beautiful
Claudia669859503
I love them!!! I will buy all the colors, I am regularly size 7, and the 7 fit me perfectly
Air Jordan Mule SE