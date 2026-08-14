 
Imatge 1 de 6
Puntuació alta
Air Jordan Mule Sabatilles de golf - Negre/Blanc/Medium Grey

Air Jordan Mule

Sabatilles de golf

109,99 €
Negre/Blanc/Medium Grey
Blanc/Varsity Red/Negre
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Descobreix el paradís abans i després de la ronda, tant si tot just has completat el 18è forat després d'una mala ratxa com si et prepares per a una ronda magnífica, amb el disseny innovador de les Jordan 1 G Mule. El look excèntric i cridaner es completa amb un estil Jordan intemporal i més comoditat.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Blanc/Medium Grey
  • Model: FJ1214-003

Air Jordan Mule

109,99 €

Descobreix el paradís abans i després de la ronda, tant si tot just has completat el 18è forat després d'una mala ratxa com si et prepares per a una ronda magnífica, amb el disseny innovador de les Jordan 1 G Mule. El look excèntric i cridaner es completa amb un estil Jordan intemporal i més comoditat.

Estil mocassí

La confecció d'estil mocassí permet posar-se-les sense fer servir les mans quan et treus els claus a l'aparcament o quan te les poses per anar a comprar.

Escuma amb amortiment

L'escuma viscoelàstica proporciona amortiment addicional per sota dels peus. Això és perfecte per anar a fer comandes o reposar els peus després d'uns quants birdies excel·lents als últims forats.

Llengüeta de pell

La llengüeta de pell sintètica amb reforç permet posar-se-les fàcilment i no es mou mentre camines al club de camp. També ofereixen comoditat en contacte amb el turmell i són fàcils de netejar.

Més avantatges

  • La pell de plena flor inclou petites perforacions que augmenten la transpirabilitat.
  • La sola exterior adherent et permet caminar sense relliscar gens ni mica de camí al camp i sobre la gespa.

Detalls del producte

  • Color mostrat: Negre/Blanc/Medium Grey
  • Model: FJ1214-003

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (173)

4.7 estrelles

  • Favorite sneaker ever!

    KimberlyM147332194

    I usually don't like Nike because they are not comfortable on my feet, usually big and bulky, heavy, or too narrow. But these are my favorite sneakers ever. I wear them almost every day, they are perfect for going to pilates to just slide them off. My go to when running errands, can just slip them on and go. I wish they would come out with more lighter colors like white with colored checks, so they can go with more. Since there isn't a women's option, they should make more unisex colors.

  • Mules are the best !!!

    Hal517604722

    These mules are awesome shoes ,I like them so much I have three pairs and plan on a fourth! I normally wear a 10.5 but in Jordans I go up a half size , especially the mules or your heel will be riding on the end of the shoe . So I wear an 11 in these and they are the most comfortable shoe I own .

  • jean-Philippem490234932

    Top 👍 Très confortable. Ne pas hésiter

Air Jordan Mule Sabatilles de golf

Air Jordan Mule

109,99 €

Completa el look