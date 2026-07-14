 
Imatge 1 de 12
Puntuació alta
Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman" Sabatilles - Nen/a - Negre/Carmesí clar

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"

Sabatilles - Nen/a

149,99 €
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

El model "Reverse Infrared" ha tornat finalment dels annals de la història per celebrar el 35è aniversari de les AJ6. Aquesta combinació de colors, coneguda com a "Infrared Salesman Sample" en un catàleg de mostres del llunyà any 1999, capgira un clàssic de Jordan amb accents invertits a l'entresola i la marca Light Crimson brillant al taló.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Carmesí clar
  • Model: IQ1275-001

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"

149,99 €

El model "Reverse Infrared" ha tornat finalment dels annals de la història per celebrar el 35è aniversari de les AJ6. Aquesta combinació de colors, coneguda com a "Infrared Salesman Sample" en un catàleg de mostres del llunyà any 1999, capgira un clàssic de Jordan amb accents invertits a l'entresola i la marca Light Crimson brillant al taló.

Avantatges

  • La tecnologia Nike Air absorbeix els impactes per oferir amortiment en cada trepitjada.
  • Sola exterior de goma per a més tracció i durabilitat.

Detalls del producte

  • Color mostrat: Negre/Carmesí clar
  • Model: IQ1275-001

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (16)

5 estrelles

  • Sneaker

    Sneaker

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Shoe Review I’m very happy with these shoes. They’re comfortable right out of the box and provide great support, even after wearing them for several hours. They fit true to size, the material feels durable, and they have a clean, stylish look that goes well with both casual and work outfits. The grip is good, and they’ve held up well with daily use. Overall, I would definitely recommend these shoes to anyone looking for comfort, quality, and value.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Comfortable and stylish!

    Lady E

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Purchased with a gift card from bday and such a good buy!

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Retro Infrared Salesman 6s

    Mae Mae

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love these shoes!! You could wear them with any style clothing! Very comfortable! Highly recommend.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman" Sabatilles - Nen/a

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"

149,99 €

Completa el look