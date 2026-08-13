Air Jordan 4 RM Sabatilles - Home

New Kicks
eric235974015
Got them in yesterday, gotta say I’m impressed by the design up front and color/material… can’t wait to break them in today
Aquestes sabatilles reinventen les inconfusibles AJ4 per al dia a dia. Ens hem centrat en la comoditat i la durabilitat, i hem mantingut el look tradicional que tant t'agrada. La unitat Max Air del taló proporciona amortiment en cada pas, alhora que els detalls de la part superior (les ales, el reforç dels traus i el taló) s'integren en una estructura resistent i flexible que envolta les sabatilles per aportar un toc resistent als teus desplaçaments del dia a dia.
Air Jordan 4 RM
Aquestes sabatilles reinventen les inconfusibles AJ4 per al dia a dia. Ens hem centrat en la comoditat i la durabilitat, i hem mantingut el look tradicional que tant t'agrada. La unitat Max Air del taló proporciona amortiment en cada pas, alhora que els detalls de la part superior (les ales, el reforç dels traus i el taló) s'integren en una estructura resistent i flexible que envolta les sabatilles per aportar un toc resistent als teus desplaçaments del dia a dia.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4.7 estrelles
New Kicks
eric235974015
Got them in yesterday, gotta say I’m impressed by the design up front and color/material… can’t wait to break them in today
High quality materials, subtle good looks.
TimothyB508546289
Very comfortable shoe, high quality grades of leather in different places. Even the synthetic fabrics are nice and comfy, namely around the ankle area. A little stiff at first as real leather usually is, but they didn't take long to break in. I wish they'd shrink down the shoehorn on the back of the regular AJ4 like this so it's not constantly scraping my achilles.
Work for what I need
RobertE173844184
I bought these shoes as a coaching shoe that was intended to be a little plain and not too flashy so they’d go with golf pants or slacks. They will. They’re pretty comfy other than the tongue. I wear them loose and untied so the tongue kept rolling on me. Now that I’ve worn them for a few hours, the tongue is staying put. So far, I like the looks of them and hope to be flying in from the free throw line soon!
Air Jordan 4 RM