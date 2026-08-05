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Air Jordan 4 Retro Sabatilles - Nen/a - Negre/Bright Mango/Barely Volt/Infrared 23

Air Jordan 4 Retro

Sabatilles - Nen/a

159,99 €
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Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Hi ha res millor que unes AJ4 noves per estrenar-se? No gaires coses, si ens ho preguntes a nosaltres. La pell nubuc vellutada i la pell llisa creen un look prèmium.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Bright Mango/Barely Volt/Infrared 23
  • Model: II1271-001

Air Jordan 4 Retro

159,99 €

Hi ha res millor que unes AJ4 noves per estrenar-se? No gaires coses, si ens ho preguntes a nosaltres. La pell nubuc vellutada i la pell llisa creen un look prèmium.

Avantatges

  • La pell autèntica i la pell sintètica es combinen amb reforços de malla en forma de quadrícula per afegir textura, dimensió i un estil millorat.
  • L'amortiment Max Air és suau i còmode, i ofereix la quantitat de subjecció justa.
  • Els reforços dels traus flotants a prop del turmell se cenyeixen al peu quan et cordes les sabatilles per oferir un ajust ferm.
  • La sola exterior de goma amb patró de tracció amb disseny d'espiga proporciona una tracció duradora.

Detalls del producte

  • Color mostrat: Negre/Bright Mango/Barely Volt/Infrared 23
  • Model: II1271-001

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (3)

5 estrelles

  • Love them

    Amber220805258

    I love them they fit perfectly!! And are comfortable and not tight on my feet !!

  • TarshaT151282010

    I love them and have gotten a lot of compliments. I also like that when I order shoes it doesn't take long to ship

  • Retro 4

    Ironman B

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great shoe and unique color way………………………………………………!

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Air Jordan 4 Retro Sabatilles - Nen/a

Air Jordan 4 Retro

159,99 €

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